Payson Care Center, a nursing and rehabilitation facility, welcomes Gary Olson as its new executive director.
Olson has been a nursing home administrator for 36 years, starting in his home state of Wisconsin but spending most of his career in northern Arizona. He has a bachelor’s degree in health care administration.
“I just like people, getting to know what makes them tick,” Olson shared. “I find wisdom in the elderly.”
“Gary has a history of serving facilities outside the Maricopa area,” said Kristin Shambro, vice president of the Mesquite Region for Payson Care Center’s managing company, Life Care Centers of America. “He loves the big heart of small towns.”
Olson is moving to the area with his wife, Donna. They have one son.
Payson Care Center, 107 E. Lone Pine Drive, is one of 10 skilled nursing and rehab facilities in Arizona managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tenn., Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers. For more information, visit lcca.com.
