The Town of Payson now knows the good, the bad and the ugly about its streets after hearing a report from Infrastructure Management Systems, a pavement assessment company.
Jim Toureg, from IMS, explained the goal — maintain streets before a full reconstruction is required.
“So, for the Town of Payson recommendations, a budget of $3.56 million per year will achieve (a balance for road repair and) ... the town should resurvey their roads every three years,” he said, to stay on top of maintenance needs.
Toureg explained IMS’s survey looks at the potholes, “roughness and rutting” of roads to determine “how much would it cost to keep the road in the same category” of condition. The analysis also uses historical records to determine what was done and what can be done.
“The pavement management process is a matter of doing lightweight repairs consistently, allowing the good condition to last for many years,” said Toureg.
If the roads are not maintained, however, “over time without any effort, that road will need to be reconstructed.”
IMS has different categories for the condition of roads, from excellent to “there’s nothing to be done but replace it.” Toureg explained his company suggests projects based on priority with high-traffic areas first on the list.
Toureg was honest that his report does not look at things like roads built without regard to geometry or those that have no sidewalks and gutters.
IMS’s analysis “does not include the cost of widening and that could include the ADA crossings, which would require additional funds as well,” said Toureg.
He told the council they have the option of doing nothing, but the quality of the streets would continue to deteriorate, ultimately requiring a rebuild.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins expressed his gratitude for the report saying in the past figuring out street repair was like “throwing darts blindfolded.”
Council member Barbara Underwood appreciated having a plan so that “moving forward it is identifying each road’s needs.”
“If there are some roads that are not worth putting money into, better to just rip them up,” she said.
Council member Scott Nossek just wanted to confirm the town now has a blueprint to work from and that it’s all about funding now.
Town Manager Troy Smith said not only will the town need to up its spending but also increase staff to handle the management of a yearly $3 million maintenance budget.
“Our staff does not have the capability to manage this project at the level we currently have,” he said.
Mayor Tom Morrissey mentioned he’s talked to Senator Mark Kelly’s office about the funds available in the infrastructure bill.
“A lot is going to depend on who makes the ask and for how much. Somebody is going to get the money, might as well be us,” he said.
