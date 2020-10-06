A motorist was killed Thursday night when an SUV collided with a delivery truck north of Payson.
The accident happened around 5 p.m. when an SUV heading northbound crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with a UPS truck.
It is unknown why the SUV crossed into the southbound lane and into the path of the delivery truck roughly four miles north of Payson, said a Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
The delivery truck struck a stranded motorist standing on the west side of the roadway. They were transported to a Valley hospital in critical condition.
The driver and sole occupant of the SUV died on scene.
The driver of the delivery truck was transported to a Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
