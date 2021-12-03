A new online approach to orders of protection saves lives by removing delays and in-person procedures.
Since January 2020, the AZPOINT website allows Arizona domestic violence victims to fill out the forms needed to petition the court for an order of protection. The website also provides direction to make sure the correct form is filled out.
The service is free through a partnership with the Arizona Judicial Branch and the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.
The program has proved more successful than imagined. After gathering data for a year and a half, the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission found the percentage of orders granted and served increased from 50% to 67%. That translates to hundreds of lives affected when on average courts grant 42,000 orders of protection.
“With the move toward a paperless system, AZPOINT (allows) our clients and survivors around the State of Arizona to request or petition for an Order of Protection in a much safer and efficient way,” said Trish Kalver, CEO of Gila County’s Time Out Shelter.
She praised some of the new system’s features.
“Survivors will also be able to connect with an advocate for safety planning or a referral to a shelter during the process and will not have to miss work or put themselves in further danger by having to show up in person and wait,” she said.
AZPOINT has also drastically shortened the time it takes to serve an order of protection from an average of 23 days to seven.
“AZPOINT is one of the most significant technological innovations that protect victims of inter-personal violence that I have seen in my career,” said Sheila Polk, both the chair for ACJC and the Yavapai County Attorney. “By making the system more streamlined, accessible, and online, survivors of domestic violence have the assistance they need in the most efficient manner, which provides greater protections all the way around.”
Under the old order of protection system, victims seeking court protection had to fill out the paperwork in person as the system was paper from start to finish. The process delays, coupled with a requirement for the victim to figure out how to serve the order, left victims vulnerable.
The new online system keeps the victim wherever they feel safe, with support and counseling, to negotiate the court process and set up a safety plan.
Victim advocate organizations, like the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, only have praise. “AZPOINT has been a timely and positive utilization of technology for survivor’s safety. At a time when many survivors are at increased vulnerability due to the impacts of COVID-19, AZPOINT makes it possible for them to petition for an Order of Protection from any location and connect with an advocate to plan for current and future safety, all without a need for child care or missing a day of work. AZPOINT has been a critical advancement in protecting Arizona’s survivors and their families.”
To find help locally: Time Out has advocates on staff to assist survivors with filing for an Order of Protection on AZPOINT. For help, survivors and those looking for help with the process can call and speak to an advocate at Time Out Shelter at 928-472-8007 or call or text the mobile number at 928-978-4081.
