Officials with the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Humane Society of Central Arizona and Payson Senior Center breathed a sigh of relief after the Payson Town Council voted Thursday to continue each organization’s funding.
Usually, the passage of funding for these organizations slips by on the consent agenda, but not this time. This year, the three groups collectively asked for $190,000 to help support operations, which drew the attention of one councilor.
Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian pulled the three funding items from the consent agenda at the start of Thursday’s meeting. She said constituents have questioned whether the town’s getting its money’s worth, given the likely loss of sales tax revenue because of the stay-at-home orders.
“Because we said we would cut spending,” said Tubbs-Avakian.
The senior center gets $80,000 for Meals on Wheels and other programs, the humane society gets $75,000 to take in stray animals collected by animal control and the chamber $36,000 to operate the visitors center on Main Street.
Tubbs-Avakian acknowledged the three organizations must provide reports to the council on their services, “but the people do not know,” what the town spends and what it gets for its investment, she said. “It looks like we are pushing things through.”
That sparked a conversation on whether the town could afford to pay for the services, some required by town statute.
Courtney Spawn, the parks, recreation and tourism director, used the humane society as an example. The humane society provides the kennel service the animal control officer needs to hold nuisance and dangerous animals to keep the public safe.
“They handle the dog licensing as well,” said Spawn.
As the only such animal facility in the region, HSCAZ not only helps the town, but county animal control.
Tubbs-Avakian asked “how many people and how many animals” HSCAZ had reported handling.
Councilor Jim Ferris asked whether the humane society pays “the expenses,” of a “lost animal,” because “if we are going to pay $75,000 a year,” the council needs to know “what we would need to cover if we didn’t do it.”
Ferris also questioned the $36,000 payment to the chamber, which “again is quite a bit of money.”
Spawn explained the payment covers the cost of helping operate the Rim Country Visitor Center.
Maia Crespin, outgoing chamber director, reported that the visitor center served 10,000 visitors last year. Volunteers, who “are doing this out of the kindness of their hearts” collect that data, which includes a report on the demographics of the visitors.
“We categorize them as local, state, national or international,” said Crespin.
The council only lightly touched on what the senior center provides for the area, including the Beeline Bus transit system and the Meals on Wheels food delivery program to seniors.
“If you look at the last couple of months, the amount of meals we have served have gone up,” Councilor Barbara Underwood said.
Tubbs-Avakian asked town staff to do a better job of providing council members with reports on the activities of these three agencies.
The council voted 5-2 on whether to continue funding the visitor center, with Tubbs-Avakian and Ferris in opposition. The council voted unanimously to continue funding the other two organizations.
