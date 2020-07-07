It’s the second run at the District 1 Gila County supervisor’s position for Hallie Overman-Jackman.
She’s once again challenging incumbent Supervisor Tommie Martin in the Aug. 3 Republican primary. Since no Democrats are running, the primary will decide the election.
This time, Overman-Jackman has focused her campaign on fiscal responsibility, making Gila County business friendly, cleaning up the forests and working on the relationship with the Forest Service and the Four Forest Restoration Initiative.
The 21-year Gila County resident has an investment in the county. When she moved to the area, she started Total Business Solutions, a payroll and accounting company. She then moved into land development with the Green Valley subdivision.
When the recession hit in 2008, Jackman put her Payson Main Street plans on a shelf.
Her other business experience includes decades in radio, promotion and jewelry.
Overman-Jackman now sits on numerous boards in the community where she hears many of the concerns and needs of the citizens.
Her volunteer background includes time on the boards of the Rotary, Payson Community Kids, the Payson 125th Rodeo Committee, Arizonans for Kids, Payson Area Food Drive, Friends of Payson’s Parks and Recreation and the Payson Electric Light Parade.
She served on the Payson Planning and Zoning Commission, then was elected to the Arizona Planning Association from 2004-07.
In the 2018 election, Overman-Jackman ran for a seat on the Payson Town Council but lost in a tight runoff.
She ran on a platform of making the town more business friendly, streamlining the building permit process and finding the resources to keep law enforcement officers.
One of the concerns she hopes to address, the misuse of taxpayer money.
If elected as the District 1 supervisor, she would, “work diligently to provide answers to (the citizens) concerns,” especially when it comes to safeguarding tax money.
“We need to rein in the inappropriate spending,” she said.
She alleges the county audits for the Auditor General are years behind.
She would work to find new sources of revenue to lower taxes.
Overman-Jackman would like to make the county more business friendly by improving the community development department.
She has also criticized incumbent Supervisor Martin’s support for the expensive creation of a county tourism website. The county set up the site by hiring former Payson Tourism Director Cameron Davis to gather the materials and build the site. It’s now run by a nonprofit group, since the county can’t sell ads to cover the costs of operation.
Martin has defended the construction of the site, saying it supports Rim Country’s tourism-dependent economy. But Jackman says it’s not worth what it cost.
Jackman said she would “make sure that our citizens are treated with respect and are given accurate information when they apply for building permits and variances,” she said.
Overman-Jackman would work with the Forest Service to “get our forests cleaned up and cleared out.”
Overman-Jackman would attend to 4FRI on a regular basis as a “kind and consistent reminder that our forest is fuel and needs constant attention.”
Martin is one of the original stakeholders among local officials who worked with the Forest Service to develop the 4FRI approach. She’s also one of the leaders of the Eastern Arizona Counties Association, which has also played a key role in forest restoration efforts.
However, Martin has also opposed adopting a wildland-urban interface building code to reduce the odds a wildfire will shower embers on unincorporated communities like Pine, setting several houses on fire at once and overwhelming firefighters.
