The Town of Payson could get the park of its dreams on the east side of town if it continues negotiations with the Rim Country Educational Alliance.
Town Manager Troy Smith announced to the town council during its March 11 meeting that he and contract town attorney Justin Pierce have opened negotiations with the MHA Foundation and the RCEA to construct a community center on a piece of property the RCEA owns east of town.
The RCEA, a separate legal entity, owns land bordered by Highway 260 and Mud Springs Road. The other boundary of the property leads into the Granite Dells recreation area.
In fact, the proposed park complex takes its name, The Granite Dells Park Complex, from the unique rock formations on Forest Service land at the end of Phoenix Street and Granite Dells Road. Many residents and visitors prize the recreation area for its trail systems.
Smith assured the council the town and the RCEA will “hold a very public process and engage the community” as plans progress. The first step will be a community survey.
So far, the RCEA has worked with RSP Architects and Engineering and Environmental Consultants, Inc. to create a concept design for a park complex that works with the existing topography and environment.
The RCEA hopes to build soccer/football fields, ramadas with tables, a play area for children, pickleball courts, a covered community center with pools, plus a lake with trails of all levels wandering through old growth ponderosa pine forest.
“The trails will ultimately connect to the trails in Granite Dells,” said Kenny Evans, the president of the MHA Foundation.
On Monday, the RCEA met with its architects, Dan Cleland of EEC and Dawn Brown, a senior associate with RSP, to present their plans and survey to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
The commission, made up of residents who suggest improvements to the town’s parks, has announced to the council it seeks to create a master park plan for the town. In particular, the commission wants a park on the east side of town. So does the community. In the town’s most recent general plan, community members identified that as a priority as currently, there is no public park on the east side of Highway 87. The community also has asked for a covered community center for the last two years. With the demise of the Taylor Pool, the need to replace that amenity has pushed partnerships that have not worked in the past.
The RCEA land, originally purchased to house a university, needs park amenities for future students, said Evans.
Besides the town, Evans has other partnerships with organizations in town, but no one is ready to go public with that information yet.
No mention of the overall budget for this project has been made, but Jennifer Smith, an MHA Foundation board member, said the organization has the funds for the project, but seeks to “work with those community organizations and entities who choose to be a part ... of this effort.
“From the excitement and enthusiasm expressed so far, we anticipate that fundraising efforts will be coming in the near future in order to add exciting new elements to the community center and park complex,” she said.
The idea of a community center on the RCEA land is not new. Two years ago, the MHA Foundation, the RCEA, and a private school developer attempted to partner with the town to build a community center. At that time, the MHA Foundation estimated just the community center itself would cost between $18 to $20 million. (Please see past article for background at payson.com).
The next step in the process will be to seek comments from the community before finalizing the plans for the complex through a survey. Surveys are both online and available on paper at town hall. No link to the online survey is available yet.
The survey will seek information from residents on their current park use, what age groups most use Payson’s parks and specifics on a pool or pools, athletic fields, picnic areas, trails, and if the community would like to stock the lake with fish.
To take the survey, visit https://mhafoundation.com/community-survey/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!