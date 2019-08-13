The Payson Parks and Recreation Commission could see one of its longtime wishes for recreation facilities answered through the Rim Country Educational Foundation’s community center project.
“Some current and past members have expressed the want and need of a complete master plan for Parks and Recreation development townwide, which included the discussion of recreation components on the east side of town,” said Courtney Spawn, the town’s director of parks and recreation at the Aug. 7 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.
The RCEF has already cleared forest for new ballfields — a development needed to support the expanding tournament events of the town.
Spawn reported to the commission on the success of the many softball tournaments held this summer. She also reported some games had to be held at Payson High School to accommodate all the teams.
In addition, the RCEF community center plan includes a pool, but the group may need funding from the town to complete that project.
A work-study meeting for the Payson Town Council and members of the MHA Foundation scheduled for Aug. 13 was canceled due to the termination of Town Manager LaRon Garrett last week. Town staff said it needs time before attending a work-study to get things in place after Garrett’s abrupt exit.
Already Mayor Tom Morrissey has expressed negativity.
“I doubt this will receive support (from the council),” he said.
Whenever that meeting happens, Spawn looks forward to what RCEF proposes.
“(A) year-round pool, community center, ballfields, expanded offerings and more have all been topics of conversation for a time as they are and continue to be a need,” she said.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
When a "news" outlet allows one line blurbs like this, "Already Mayor Tom Morrissey has expressed negativity."...it exposes the reading community to slant or bias from the newspaper. The one line expression adds nothing to the article, but does promote certain feelings of bias. So sad. This is supposed to be a new article, and not an editorial.
The RCEF should never have destroyed all the trees, turning the acreage into an ugly dirt patch, until they had imminent development ready for building. It seems they didn't learn from their experience with the wasteful and tree-leveling entrance to the Road to Nowhere in the University debacle.
