About 40 people gathered Thursday to celebrate the building of a new park for Payson, using golden shovels to break ground on the multi-million dollar project.
The Granite Dells Park, between Mud Springs and Granite Dells roads, will not only provide playing fields and picnic areas, but access to a new lake and walking paths through the woods.
“What a privilege it is to stand here and celebrate the beginning of this park,” said Jennifer Smith, project manager for the park and president of the Rim Country Educational Foundation.
RCEF serves as the not-for-profit corporation handling the development of the 252-acre property owned by the Rim Country Educational Alliance. Supporting both RCEF and Rim Country Educational Alliance is the MHA Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission of improving the health, education and well-being of Rim Country residents.
Smith and Kenny Evans, president of the MHA Foundation, addressed the gathered dignitaries that included Gila County District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen, Payson Vice Mayor Chris Higgins, Councilors Barbara Underwood and Jolynn Schinstock, Foundation board members as well as county and town staff.
“It’s wonderful to see the collaboration and forward motion,” said Higgins.
The groundbreaking launches the next phase of a sometimes-controversial plan to build a new park and perhaps a community center and swim center, backed by the MHA Foundation. The Foundation has a roughly $60 million endowment raised through investments, donations and the sale of the hospital.
MHA hopes to build the park in phases, with the first phase completed in the next two years. MHA is currently negotiating with the Town of Payson to take over operations of the park once it is completed.
The master plan also calls for a community center and swim center on a separate portion of the 252 acres purchased from the Forest Service as a possible university site.
MHA is still working out plans for the community center and seeking partners to make the project financially viable. However, it’s ready to move forward with the park — hence the groundbreaking.
Evans and Smith at the groundbreaking detailed how the plans have developed over the past year, with changes made after Payson, neighbors and residents all weighed in.
“At the beginning of this process, we had a very basic plan,” said Smith. The original plan focused mostly on playing fields to serve residents, local sports leagues and the various tournaments that draw a steady stream of visitors all summer long.
However, Smith and other board members pushed for a bigger plan. “This needs to not just be ball fields,” they said.
They wanted to add walking paths, play areas, and even a small lake so all age groups could use the park.
So, RCEF hired Dan Cleland, a park planner and landscape architect, along with RSP Architects to design a 26-acre park with a 35,000-square-foot community center in one corner and a soccer field, playground and picnic areas on the other. The plans also included a lake and walking trails.
The group shared the plan with the Town of Payson, which asked to explore a partnership.
The council then asked the group to conduct a community survey to see what other features residents wanted.
In the meantime, the town kept making suggestions about the proposed community center and swim center.
The response to the survey surprised RCEF. Some 1,200 residents said they wanted more — including bocci ball and pickleball courts and a softball field.
Meanwhile, the town’s proposed add-ons to the community center soon made it clear the park site didn’t have room for everything.
“So, we spun it off,” said Smith.
Now, the plan calls for a perhaps 65,000-square-foot community center near the entrance of University Way off of East Highway 260 on a site completely separate from the new park but still part of the original university site.
Evans said continued negotiations with the town and other potential partners will focus on what is essential for that building.
Other funding sources such as grants, fundraisers and partnership with other organizations will also influence the final result of the community center.
But in the meantime, MHA will foot the bill to build the park.
If the land was purchased for "educational purposes", where does a lake and commercial development fit in? If the Land is owned by the RCEA/SLE, where does the MHA fit in? If it is being managed at this point in time, by the RCEF, where does Payson and Star Valley fit in? Where's the "School" in all of this?
