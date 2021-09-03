After nearly eight years with Payson’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, Courtney Spawn has resigned as of Aug. 27.
Her last day will be Sept. 15.
“I have genuinely enjoyed working for the Town of Payson, working along Town of Payson staff and leadership, and the community,” she said.
Spawn will move back to the Midwest and will continue working in the parks and recreation industry.
Spawn came to Payson after receiving her master’s in sports administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She grew up in Mesquite, Nev. and had a family in Rim Country; a great-aunt owned a cabin in Strawberry.
Spawn started as coordinator of athletics under former Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Cameron Davis.
After Davis left to launch a business, Spawn was tapped for the director’s position in 2018.
Her tenure as director has seen management turmoil with a turnover in town managers. Elections brought in council members with very different agendas.
High-profile projects, such as the splash pad and Taylor Pool, have come across her desk.
Most recently, she weathered the storm of negativity about the town’s exploration of a partnership with the MHA Foundation on the Granite Dells Park and community center complex.
But Spawn has achieved great things.
She coordinated an award-winning marketing campaign with a local marketing company, Axis Culture, to draw tourists to the area. As a result, the Adventure Where We Live campaign received the 2021 Governor’s Tourism Award for Best Rural Marketing Campaign in August.
Last month, the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association awarded Payson their Rodeo of the Year award. This was Payson’s first year of hosting that event in March. Spawn oversees the Payson Event Center and its management.
Spawn says Payson will always have a place in her heart.
“I am grateful for the relationships that I have developed from my 7.5 years here in Payson, as they will continue beyond my employment and time in Payson,” she said.
