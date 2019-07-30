A parks maintenance worker was shaken, but uninjured Sunday morning after a town truck rolled into Green Valley Lake.
The man had stopped to empty a trashcan near the southwest parking lot around 8:20 a.m., said Nelson Beck, Payson parks supervisor.
When the man got out of the truck he forgot to set the parking brake.
“Consequently, when he stepped out and began changing the trash liner, the small truck rolled down the hill and into the lake,” Beck said.
“Once he realized what had happened, it was too late to catch the vehicle and its entry into the lake was unavoidable.”
The man called Beck and they put together recovery operations.
Donning a life vest, Beck was able to get most everything out of the truck while it was still in the water.
A town backhoe was then used to hoist the truck out of the lake.
“The vehicle was out of the water by approximately 10 a.m. and fortunately no detectable fuel, or oil residues were released into the water during the incident. As well, we believe all the contents of the vehicle were able to be recovered and retrieved, leaving little more than a slightly embarrassing memory behind.”
Beck had the truck towed to the parks maintenance yard.
“The driver was understandably shaken by the incident, but not injured or hurt. The truck will go into the shop on Monday to assess, and most likely repair, the damages,” Beck said.
