Goofing off at table

Barbara Underwood (left), Chris Higgins, Pamela Newman, and Patrick Underwood goof off during a slow moment volunteering to give out toys to struggling families in Rim Country. American Legion Post 69 donated its meeting space for the giveaway.

The little family cautiously came in the back door of Legion #69 on Dec. 17.

Pamela Newman, a DJ with the KRIM radio station, greeted them with a smile and led them to a pile of massive gift bags stuffed with enough gifts for four kids. Littered on other tables throughout the meeting room, unwrapped plush toys, battery operated gizmos, and games.

