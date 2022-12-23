Barbara Underwood (left), Chris Higgins, Pamela Newman, and Patrick Underwood goof off during a slow moment volunteering to give out toys to struggling families in Rim Country. American Legion Post 69 donated its meeting space for the giveaway.
Dj Pamela Newman, middle with long hair, distributes gifts to a family who came to the Legion on Dec. 17 to participate in the make-shift Toys for Tots program pulled together through a partnership with KRIM, the legion, and American Supply.
Payson's new mayor and owner/operator of the KRIM radio stastion, Chris Higgins, with Will Parz, Payson Warming Center board member in Santa hat, and Patrick Underwood sit amongst all the generously donated toys and gifts for struggling families. The partnership of KRIM, the legion, and American Supply gathered more gifts than imagined, so they gave out more.
The little family cautiously came in the back door of Legion #69 on Dec. 17.
Pamela Newman, a DJ with the KRIM radio station, greeted them with a smile and led them to a pile of massive gift bags stuffed with enough gifts for four kids. Littered on other tables throughout the meeting room, unwrapped plush toys, battery operated gizmos, and games.
“We had extra, so we’re giving away more of whatever the parents think is best,” said Chris Higgins, Payson’s new mayor and owner/operator of KRIM.
He said the Tonto Apache Tribe donated wrapping paper so parents could give their kids everything wrapped under the tree without stretching already strained budgets.
This toy giveaway almost didn’t happen. Usually, volunteers organize a Toys for Tots gift program, but like so many other traditions, it had a hiccup this year post pandemic, said Newman. When the two KRIM personalities heard the Toys for Tots wouldn’t happen, they jumped into action.
Newman reached out to the local chapter of the Legion. Many of its members volunteer for numerous other non-profits in the community. Higgins is former military, too.
The Legion happily partnered with KRIM.
Then local plumbing supply store American Supply joined the effort.
Newman said this was a one-year collaboration because Toys for Tots will return.
“We will have it next year,” said Newman.
Will Parz, a veteran and now on the board of the Payson Warming Center, helped Higgins and Newman gather and distribute toys to needy families, wearing a bright red and white Santa hat.
“It makes me happy to help,” he said.
The Payson Warming Center provides clothing, shoes, blankets, and food to anyone struggling. Each night at 4:30, the dining room at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church has a warm meal to eat there or pick up for takeout.
Council and school board member Barbara Underwood and her husband Patrick helped to round up and distribute the gifts to families who came for help to give their kids as much magic as they can afford.
“It was so much fun,” she said. “It’s very rewarding to know the community stepped up to make sure our kids were taken care of for Christmas.”
The little family walked out of the event with eyes as big as saucers and their arms overflowing with gifts for their little ones — and all their dreams answered by the generosity of the Legion, KRIM, the Tonto Apache Tribe, and American Supply.
