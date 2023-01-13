Payson hopes to expand bus service from its town border to locations throughout Gila County.
But first it must convince the Gila County supervisors to join with it.
Starting this month, the Town of Payson officially takes over control of running, staffing, and maintaining the Beeline Bus system from the Payson Senior Center. Federal grants managed by the Arizona Department of Transportation fund the system.
On Jan. 12, the Payson council voted on petitioning Gila County to create an Intergovernmental Public Transit Authority. The plan is to form a partnership involving Gila County as well as Globe, Hayden, Miami, Payson, Star Valley and Winkelman.
Each municipality would contribute, as would the county. The IPTA would also seek funding from federal sources to cover operating costs and capital needs above and beyond the IPTA member contributions and bus fares.
“If the IPTA is formed, public transportation throughout the county, including the Beeline Bus, would be operated by the IPTA,” wrote Payson staff in a report to the council.
An exploratory committee last year concluded a county-wide transportation system would bring in more grants from the Federal Transit Administration. But the city of Miami that runs the Copper Mountain Transit, protested they did not want to disrupt its existing service, reported staff when asked by the council in a previous meeting. The exploratory committee reassured Miami leaders nothing would happen until the new IPTA could develop a transition plan which “feeds into long-term planning,” said Payson staff in their report to council.
The council vote is only the first step towards creating the IPTA, said staff. The County must hold at least one public hearing to determine if the public has an interest in a county-wide transportation system.
If the county agrees to launch the IPTA, the towns of Payson and Miami would continue to run their bus services “during an initial transitional period,” said staff.
Buses help the poor, the elderly and the disabled — who either don’t have a car or can no longer drive. Buses expand transportation options to all groups who struggle to get around.
“The IPTA will continually evaluate the accessibility of destinations for Gila County residents, workers, and visitors to provide the best service possible, in particular for individuals without access to a personal vehicle, consequent(ly) reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption, reducing vehicle miles traveled and improving the carbon footprint of Gila County,” wrote staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!