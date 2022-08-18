The Payson Town Council Aug. 11 approved hiring an engineering firm to help complete improvement work along the Beeline Bus routes.

The town awarded Phoenix-based Entellus, Inc. a professional services contract for the Beeline Bus Route Improvements not to exceed $995,000.

