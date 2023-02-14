After a series of trailhead kerfuffles, Payson has decided to give the neglected Payson Area Trails System (PATS) some love.
But first – it must make sure the hoped-for in-town trails have somewhere to go.
During the council’s Feb. 9 meeting, Christine Smith, deputy town manager, public works and economic development director, sought approval for a contract with Southwest Decision Resources, a consulting firm that helped with the Tonto National Forest’s Plan Revision. With SDR’s guidance, the town hopes to revive the Payson Area Trails System by “filling in the gaps.”
“Common complaints include parking, signage, accessibility, waste/litter, trespassing and dogs,” said Smith of the deteriorated trail system.
The council on Feb. 9 hit the reset button – launching a new study and partnering with the Forest Service to come up with a new plan for a comprehensive in-town and out-of-town system.
The council approved asking its consultant to not only to study the existing and proposed trails – but to ensure that the in-town trails connect to a viable trail system on Forest Service land.
That could result in major changes in the plan, which now includes miles of hoped-for trails in town and a network of poorly designed, eroding, unofficial trails on Forest Service land.
The goal is to come up with a new plan to create the kinds of comprehensive trails system other Arizona cities dependent on tourism have already developed. Studies show such trails not only improve the health of residents – but bring in about $6 in economic activity for every dollar spent on the trails.
Smith said, “The outline entails having a PATS working group of about 12-15 people representing various groups, including staff from Parks and Recreation and Engineering, Tonto National Forest staff, Parks and Recreation Commission members, Chamber of Commerce, Payson Packers Hiking Club, Rim Country Mountain Bike Association, Rim Runners, PATS Trail Guide, Rim Country 4 Wheelers, etc. to discuss and develop process, planning, priorities and steps.”
Ambitious PATS plan neglected
Payson originally approved the Payson Area Trails System in 2007, right before the recession hit.
But development withered and the bike trails, trailheads and parking lots developers were supposed to build never materialized.
For instance, the original maps of Phoenix Street showed a piece of property set aside for a trailhead and parking lot the town would require. Instead, the Great Recession halted development and the will to save that land for the public died. By the time development resumed, Phoenix Street has exploded with mansions on large acreages and the planned trailhead had become a private home that cut off access to the trail.
As a result, residents at the end of Phoenix Street live with dozens of cars parked in the cul-de-sac and The Boulder Creek Homeowners Association complains about parked cars and discarded trash regularly.
Smith understands the Payson Area Trails System needs a lot of work and a lot of input to avoid these kinds of flash points. Her plan would launch talks with the working group immediately. A preliminary plan would be completed by June and the final plan by December of 2023.
Residents call for commitment
Trever Creighton, president of the Rim Country Mountain Biking Association, urged the town to consider what it means to commit to making the Payson Area Trails System successful.
“Does that mean the town will commit to provide resources – manpower and money, like Sedona does, to help the Forest Service with the process of getting approved trails?” he asked.
Currently, the trails throughout the forest listed on the PATS map are “social trails” not officially recognized or maintained by the Forest Service. The Forest Service must conduct archaeological surveys and environmental assessments to make the trails official – and take on maintenance.
The council asked for clarification. Angie Abel, the recreation officer for the Payson Ranger District, had attended the meeting and explained the Forest Service needs as much help as it can get from towns and counties because “while we have started some work it’s only a fraction of what is needed.”
Besides resources, PATS needs volunteers to maintain its trails. Over the years, PATS has lost its squad of volunteer trail workers. When PATS started in 2007, the town had a dedicated coordinator who created a volunteer base of almost 150 people.
In addition, the system lost its chief advocate – retired Councilor Andy Romance.
Payson has largely missed out on grants that have led to expansions of trails in competing tourist-dependent towns like Show Low, Snowflake, Sedona and Flagstaff.
But the recent announcement of the Pine Perimeter Trail has exposed Payson’s lagging pace to build trails.
Smith’s proposal is the first movement on PATS by Payson in years.
The council unanimously voted to have Smith go back to Southwest Decision Resources to ask to include what would it take to help the Forest Service interface with the town to create great trailheads and trails.
