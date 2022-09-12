I have been fly fishing for close to 60 years now. My first lesson was in my Uncle Bud’s back yard. He had me sit on the grass in the center of his yard and practice overhead casts.

His point was that I always needed to keep my backcasts up. Certainly sitting on the ground reinforced that. As I progressed, he had me stand close to trees and asked me to imagine a stream running by as I practiced roll casts. These obstacles were meant to represent the kinds of challenges that I would see on the small, brushy stream that we both loved to fish.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.