I have been fly fishing for close to 60 years now. My first lesson was in my Uncle Bud’s back yard. He had me sit on the grass in the center of his yard and practice overhead casts.
His point was that I always needed to keep my backcasts up. Certainly sitting on the ground reinforced that. As I progressed, he had me stand close to trees and asked me to imagine a stream running by as I practiced roll casts. These obstacles were meant to represent the kinds of challenges that I would see on the small, brushy stream that we both loved to fish.
As invaluable as those casting lessons were, his stories about some of the tougher fish he caught and what he learned from those encounters really are why I think I am a successful fisher today. I took his analytical approach to his fishing trips to heart.
I feel like I learn something each time that I go fishing. It might be something small like, what part of the lake seemed to be holding the most fish, or that a particular retrieve of my fly was more effective than another. The point is, there is something that I can add to my knowledge base that I believe helps my future fishing success.
Being receptive to what the fish are teaching me has also led me to be a bit more experimental in my fishing approach. By that I mean, it has become much less important to me to catch a lot of fish, but rather I strive to have a better insight into what is working and why.
That has driven me to improve my observational skills on the water as well.
When I first moved to Rim Country, I spent a lot of time on Tonto Creek and the East Verde River. It quickly became clear that I did better on Tonto Creek with the smaller size 16-18 flies, while the somewhat larger size 12-14 flies seemed to work better for me on the East Verde.
Sure enough, when I did a mini citizen science project to look at the aquatic bug life in both streams, most of the aquatic insects in the streams matched the size that the trout were telling me was the fly size range to use.
As part of that research gathering effort, I placed the bugs that I collected in a white dishpan filled with water, and it was apparent that each type of bug moved differently in the water. When I tie on a fly that I hope will be a good replica of a certain kind of aquatic insect, I also do my best to mimic the bug’s movement as I work the fly in the stream. That has really paid off for me, and it is a lot of fun to do.
For example, I drastically increase my catch rate of bass if I strip in my fly quickly rather than the slow pulls and pauses that I normally make when fishing the shoreline for bluegills.
That can also be the case with trout. While I almost always fish Silver Creek with wet flies under an indicator using a dead drift or some tiny movements of the fly, my best day there occurred after several hours of not getting a bite with my normal approaches. I decided to put on an olive woolly bugger and strip it in as fast as I could, mimicking how a damselfly nymph or a small minnow swims. That got the attention of a lot of fish, and I had quite a catching spree. That fast strip of a woolly bugger after it has had a chance to sink a few feet, is also a great strategy for trout in Woods Canyon and Willow Springs lakes in the fall when they come close enough to shore to reach with a fly rod.
If I catch a lot of fish at one location, it is pretty common for me to switch flies.
When the fish are cooperative, I often will try to find out what is keying them to bite. Does a size or color change affect their willingness to grab the fly?
I usually fish with two flies, which are allowed in Arizona. Sometimes the bottom fly catches more fish than the top fly or vice versa. When I get curious about the fly selection pattern of the fish, I switch the position of the two flies to try to sort out if it is the fly pattern that is attracting the bites, or the fly depth.
Most of the bugs that the fish see every day are under water, so I usually fish wet flies for that reason. A mayfly, for example, is in its aquatic form for about a year, and is only in the adult phase that flies around for about 24-48 hours. Even if there is no apparent hatch, occasionally the fish suggests that I should put on a dry fly. They hit my indicator instead of my wet fly.
Perhaps they are keying in on terrestrial insects, like ants or beetles, that are dropping into the stream that I’ve missed. In any case, when the trout do that more than once, it usually causes me to switch to a dry fly, and the fish often let me know that I made a good decision to change flies.
One last example; I fish with bead headed flies a lot to get them down into the water column more quickly. There are times, especially in shallow water, when the fish are spooky, and that extra splash from the bead head is enough to scare them away. I have seen this on streams, and even with normally very cooperative bluegills. When it happens, I shift to an unweighted fly.
The fish stop bolting away when my fly hits the surface, and they grab the much slower sinking unweighted fly that delicately lands on the water.
Pay attention to what the fish are telling you. I believe it will increase your fishing success.
