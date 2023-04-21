Payson's plans to add parking on Phoenix Street
Payson’s plans to add parking on Phoenix Street.

Since Monday, the Town of Payson has been building 30 parking spaces at the end of Phoenix Street and erecting No Parking signs in the cul-de-sac.

“The cul-de-sac is the only area that will remain posted as not parking and this is being done to ensure emergency access to the trailhead area,” wrote town staff in a press release.

