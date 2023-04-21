Since Monday, the Town of Payson has been building 30 parking spaces at the end of Phoenix Street and erecting No Parking signs in the cul-de-sac.
“The cul-de-sac is the only area that will remain posted as not parking and this is being done to ensure emergency access to the trailhead area,” wrote town staff in a press release.
The 30 spaces, all designed to be off the pavement, will dot Phoenix Street “in the public right of way to accommodate parking needs for trail users,” wrote staff.
The town attached a picture to show the spaces along Phoenix Street. Staff does recognize it will add a little hike to the experience.
“The short walk from the newly created parking to the trailhead will be a great warm up,” wrote staff.
The town expected the work to take two to three days and be done Friday, April 21.
The town closed Phoenix Street to the public during construction.
“We appreciate your patience while these improvements are underway,” wrote staff.
During construction, access to the Boulders trails remained available at the end of Granite Dells.
On the Roundup’s Facebook page, most readers were not happy about the changes.
One man said it is not fair that “people bought homes right next to a trailhead, I bet even loving the idea, but then complained when people use the trailhead. So now taxpayer funds are being used to address a couple properties’ inconvenience. Amazing.”
A woman wrote that she has been using the trails in the area way before the homes were built and said the homebuyers should have looked elsewhere if they don’t like the hikers.
Another woman said, “This is so unfair to the community to benefit only a few homeowners who are complaining about trail users. I’ve been hiking in that area long before those houses were there. The developers should have been forced to provide for public access before they were granted permits to build.”
