Payson’s new deputy town manager Kevin Artz had no idea he’d ever live in Payson when he drove through the town on his way to his job as the finance director in Show Low.
“We would gas up here after a meeting in Phoenix,” he said. “It’s bigger than I thought.”
He only spent a few years in Show Low, then moved to the City of Avondale where he stayed for a couple of decades, moving from the finance director position to assistant town manager.
While in Avondale, he saw the city triple in size to its current population of about 90,000.
But with his children raised and going off to college, Artz decided he needed to get out of the hot and crowded city. Besides, he now has time to do the things he enjoys — hiking, fishing and hunting.
“During my time up in Show Low, my daughter was very young, so I didn’t get out and enjoy the outdoors,” he said.
Artz said the most noticeable difference between down there and up here, besides the weather, is the involvement of the community.
“Avondale was a fairly young community with both parents working and young kids,” he said. “The last thing on their mind was going to a council meeting.”
In comparison, he’s already seen two council members while out grocery shopping in his first few weeks on the job.
“I don’t think I ever saw a council member at the store all the years I worked in Avondale,” he said.
Artz realizes his choice to work in the public finance sector could seem curious when he would have made much more in the corporate world.
He cites the fact that he comes from a family of public servants as a reason for choosing to work in town government.
“My parents were both schoolteachers (and) my older brother got into city government,” said Artz. “It seemed normal to be in public service.”
While in Avondale, Artz oversaw an increase in the city’s sales tax.
“We increased from 1.5 to 2.5,” he said.
The city put the additional tax revenue toward building water infrastructure and waste management systems. Avondale also had to increase the number of police and fire stations and personnel as it grew.
“Every time you add a subdivision, you had to plan for a fire station,” he said. “It is always a balancing act.”
Payson now has two deputy town managers, Artz and Sheila DeSchaaf. The two split the job between the administrative/finance side and the public works/community development side.
