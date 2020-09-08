kid in plane

Parker Stultz took his first solo flight Aug. 1 under the guidance of Dale Mueller, chief pilot with the club.

The Payson Aero Club added another pilot to the local aviation roster when Parker Stultz flew his first solo flight in the club’s Piper Cherokee Aug. 1.

At 17, Stultz is the second-youngest club member, but is no newcomer to the aviation community. A recent high school graduate, he has been enrolled in an aircraft mechanic training program for the last year, and will complete his mechanic certification in 2021.

The Payson Aero Club is a not-for-profit, member-owned and member-managed organization, founded to provide flying opportunities for Payson-area residents. Contact the club through any of the club officers below:

President Matt Cluff, 928-970-0138

Vice President Heather McCully, 858-735-8289

Secretary Mark Hines, 703-534-1839

Treasurer Mike White, 714-309-6657

Safety Officer Steve Vaught, 928-970-2402

Maintenance Officer Dave Wilcox, 928-363-0555

Chief Pilot Dale Mueller, 217-855-3880

