The Payson Aero Club added another pilot to the local aviation roster when Parker Stultz flew his first solo flight in the club’s Piper Cherokee Aug. 1.
At 17, Stultz is the second-youngest club member, but is no newcomer to the aviation community. A recent high school graduate, he has been enrolled in an aircraft mechanic training program for the last year, and will complete his mechanic certification in 2021.
The Payson Aero Club is a not-for-profit, member-owned and member-managed organization, founded to provide flying opportunities for Payson-area residents. Contact the club through any of the club officers below:
