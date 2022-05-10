The Payson Airport has everything ready for Forest Service helicopters, reported staff in the town manager’s report.
During a wildfire, helicopters provide much needed fire suppression air support for firefighters on the ground.
Last year, 10 helicopters, such as the Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane, flew in and out of the Payson Airport during the Backbone Fire that forced the evacuation of Pine-Strawberry.
Airport staff said the Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane can carry 2,650 gallons of water. Dropping “water bombs” on to fight fires in canyons too risky for firefighters kept the Backbone Fire from coming up the canyons near Strawberry and Pine.
“The helicopter fills its tank while hovering over water,” wrote staff. “It refills by dropping a hose into a lake and pumping water into the tank, filling it in less than a minute.”
Type 1 incident command crews use the Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane and twin rotor Chinooks, said staff. They also use fixed-wing aircraft, such as the Canadair CL-45, which recently visited the airport, said staff.
“This aircraft can carry 1,400 gallons of water,” wrote staff. “It refills by flying across the surface of a lake and opening two scoops on the bottom of the aircraft. As the aircraft skims the water at 100 mph the tanks on board are filled in 12 seconds.”
Arizona has two of these types of planes based at Phoenix Gateway Airport, Mesa.
In the wildfire world, Type 1 teams are the most complex, with lots of firefighting personnel and equipment. The commander of the operation not only fights fire from the ground, but from the sky.
Rim Country has had a few Type 1 teams cover fires that threatened Payson, Pine, Strawberry or other communities in Rim Country. Those fires were the Backbone Fire, the Bush Fire, the Highline Fire, and the Polles Fire.
This year, with major fires already threatening homes in Flagstaff and Prescott, the “Payson Airport is set up to support the Forest Service again this fire season as a Wildfire Helicopter Base,” wrote staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!