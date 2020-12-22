On Dec. 16, Payson’s Mayor Tom Morrissey signed a proclamation allowing restaurants to increase outdoor seating capacity, even into the public right of way.
Since July 9, the state of Arizona has limited the number of people who can sit inside a restaurant in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
With cold weather, however, COVID-19 cases have soared among all age groups despite the limitations. As of Dec. 2, the state has more than 340,979 confirmed cases and 6,739 deaths.
To balance slowing the spread of disease while ensuring the economic stability of restaurants, Gov. Doug Ducey signed an order that creates a temporary solution.
The order allows those establishments limited by liquor licenses to create “temporary extensions” from the state liquor board in order to serve more people. These extensions must control who goes in to avoid underage drinking.
The temporary extensions will not need to build permanent improvements.
Payson created a temporary premises expansion application along with a streamlined review process that could take as little as 48 hours to complete.
Either the town manager, community development director or other designated town staff can approve an application, but only if it complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, county health and food codes, state liquor laws and insurance limitations.
The town’s temporary expansion permits will be valid until June 1, 2021, unless otherwise revoked.
The town’s proclamation allows permit holders to use private property next to their establishments, “upon written permission of the property owner.”
Alcohol may only be served if the state liquor board issues its extension of premises/patio permits.
The town will allow shade or tent structures to cover expansions.
If an official from the town or county decides the restaurant or bar is not complying with the rules of the temporary expansion permit, they may shut down the expansion.
For more information, call town hall at 928-474-5242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!