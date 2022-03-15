Sisters Morgan (O’Haver) Barkowski and Danielle (O’Haver) Everetts know well the challenges of overcoming adversity.
After all, during the duo’s tenure as multi-sport athletes at Payson High School, both battled tooth and nail to become varsity letter winners, all region honorees and academic successes.
Every time adversity raised its ugly head, they fought back with the tenacity of junkyard dogs.
Early in Morgan’s illustrious softball career, she was forced to sit in the dugout and watch because the Longhorns had two of the state’s best pitchers, Brenna Zumbro and Rachel Ray, starting ahead of her.
But when she finally got her turn, she shined, posting a 15-6 record and earning a full ride college scholarship.
Danielle, like her older sister, had to wait in the wings until she finally got her shot as a varsity starter on the basketball team.
She responded by becoming arguably one of Payson’s finest ever three-point shooters.
At the 2006 Holiday Hoops tournament in Payson, she wowed the crowd, heating up the nets with a school record in three-pointers and making the all-tournament team.
The hot shot wrapped up her career, sinking 140 three-point shots.
The duo’s prep experiences should bode them well as they prepare to fight head on the biggest challenge of their young lives — helping 8-year-old Harper Everetts, Danielle and her husband Larry Everetts’ daughter, win her battle against classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Harper is currently being treated at Banner Thunderbird in Phoenix, where she started her first round of chemotherapy early this month. In a few days, she will come home for a brief stay before returning to the hospital for the next round of treatments.
In all, she will undergo five rounds of treatments over the course of six months.
Besides chemotherapy, Harper might have to undergo radiotherapy.
Hospitalization costs are mounting rapidly and Morgan says insurance will not pay many of the costs, leaving the two families struggling to pay the medical bills.
Facing insurmountable costs, Morgan, family members and friends turned to a GoFundMe account to help cover expenses.
Since Morgan and Danielle grew up locally and are PHS alumnae with many friends in the Rim Country, the pair included the area in their fundraising efforts.
Their decision appears to be paying dividends as the list of contributors to the Go Fund Me account includes the names of many of Morgan and Danielle’s childhood and high school friends and teammates.
To throw your much needed support behind Harper and learn more about the family plight, go to https://gofund.me/d0957641.
There is also a Facebook page, “Hope for Harps” with more information.
