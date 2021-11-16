The streams only need water.
The lakeshore has emerged.
The sculpted hills await picnic ramadas.
And like the new Granite Dells Park, the long-debated agreement between Payson and the MHA Foundation to build and maintain not only a new park but a community center and swim center is a work in progress — that’s finally making progress.
Recently, MHA President Kenny Evans and Payson Vice Mayor Chris Higgins took a tour to see the construction progress of the Granite Dells Park, along with Rim Country Educational Foundation President Jennifer Smith.
As Smith pointed out the quickly emerging features, the tour foreshadowed newly accelerated talks between the Town of Payson and the Rim Country Educational Alliance.
Evans and Higgins confirmed the two organizations are “entering good faith negotiations.”
Payson Town Manager Troy Smith said, “the Town and the RCEA have a regularly scheduled meeting to discuss progress.”
A recent Payson council vote left questions about how the town would proceed. On split votes, the town agreed to enter negotiations but also to pay for a study on what it would take for the town to build and operate its own new swim center.
“I’ve always been for this project,” said Higgins. On the tour, he enjoyed hearing the stories of young people who have come to learn how to mortar flagstones onto the entrance wall.
“More girls came than boys came to work,” said Evans. “Then they brought their parents to show them the stone they mortared.”
Evans suggested talks might result in multiple agreements between the two governmental entities.
Troy Smith agrees.
“The idea of one or both amenities being managed by the town is undecided at this point and is all part of the negotiation,” he said.
Both Troy Smith and Evans remain clear about one thing, negotiations will not be made in public.
“It would be like poker, showing your hand,” said Evans.
The legislature understood that so, “contracts are one of the nine items exempt for executive session,” said Evans.
Troy Smith explained the law allows for not much more than the disclosure of negotiations “until such time that final design documents are available on the park and at least preliminary design on the community center.”
The MHA Foundation has offered to pay tens of millions in construction costs for the park and a community center providing the town will take over operations and maintenance.
The RCEF and MHA Foundation have started construction of the park, while talks progress. Until the town has a clearer idea if it will partner on the community center, all design work has halted. Some sort of community center will develop in partnership with the Senior Center, regardless of Payson’s decision.
