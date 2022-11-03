Forest Service logo

Tonto National Forest fire officials are preparing to burn brush and woody material on the Payson and Pleasant Valley Ranger Districts, Wednesday, Nov. 7-10.

Fire specialists will burn two pits containing this material on the Pleasant Valley Ranger District (PV). The PV and Conner pits are located south of Young near State Route 288. On the Payson Ranger District, fire specialists will burn two pits as well, Chase and Perley pits, located north of Payson near the Control Road.

