Tonto National Forest fire officials are preparing to burn brush and woody material on the Payson and Pleasant Valley Ranger Districts, Wednesday, Nov. 7-10.
Fire specialists will burn two pits containing this material on the Pleasant Valley Ranger District (PV). The PV and Conner pits are located south of Young near State Route 288. On the Payson Ranger District, fire specialists will burn two pits as well, Chase and Perley pits, located north of Payson near the Control Road.
Clearing out vegetation from surrounding communities for these pit burns assists with building a more fire resistance landscape to protect surrounding communities. Expect to see smoke in these areas throughout the week.
Experienced fire and fuels specialists on the Tonto National Forest build prescribed fire plans using the most up-to-date science and modeling along with their combined on the ground fire and fuels experience. Forest Service personnel will post signs on roads likely to be affected by smoke. Fire specialists anticipate smoke impacts to Control Road north of Payson and State Route 288 near Young. Officials urge motorists to use extreme caution while driving through these areas and to slow down for the safety of firefighters and the public.
Residents and visitors in the communities of Young, Bonita Creek, Washington Park, Shadow Rim, Verde Glen, Ellison Creek and Rim Trail Estates can expect to see and smell daytime and overnight smoke during the three-day operation.
