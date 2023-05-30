Airport firewise with state and town (copy)
The corner of the 14 acres of land Payson and the Arizona State Department of Forestry and Fire Management will clear of brush to protect it from wildfire. The town now approved funds to do more projects like this. 

 Alexis Bechman/Roundup

The Town of Payson will spend up to $55,000 to Firewise 15 acres spread across seven of its properties in town.

The council had no problem approving the contract to Total Erosion Maintenance on May 10, the winner out of five bids submitted to the town.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

(1) comment

Pweintraut
Phil Weintraut

While I’m happy the town will be “firewizing” its properties, when will the town begin enforcing the Firewise ordinance for private property? What does that process look like? How many warnings and in what form will a property owner receive before action is taken?

