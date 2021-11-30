The Town of Payson brought in help to negotiate solutions between hikers and private property owners at Payson Area Trails System access points.
“There’s a perceived conflict regarding trail access. Tonight, I’ve brought with me some reinforcements to help,” said Sheila DeSchaaf, assistant town manager and public works director as she introduced Carrie Eberly of Southwest Decision Resources to the council at its Nov. 18 meeting.
In the last year, conflicts have arisen between private property owners along Phoenix Street, North Chaparral Pines Drive, South Gibson Street and the Peach Orchard Loop, along with other trail access points.
One new owner put up a fence across his property near Mud Springs Road. The fence sits on a 60-foot easement that provides access for both a future road and access to Payson Water Department facilities, along with hiker’s access to trails maintained by the community college. Another built and locked a gate off North Chaparral Pines Road. Then the Boulder Creek homeowners association off Phoenix Street built a gate and threatened to go through the town process to close trail access to the Cypress and Boulder Creek trails.
Homeowners complain about parking, waste/litter, trespassing and dogs off leash.
Hikers complain about parking and a lack of signage to direct them what to do.
“We are a small facilitation group,” said Eberly.
SDR has organized volunteers to identify the main points of contention and find solutions.
“We’re looking at trails planning across Rim Country,” said Eberly. “It is an all-land approach ... there is U.S. Forest Service land, county and Town of Payson land. We have to be inclusive.”
All the vested parties have agreed the Highline Trail, Pine-Strawberry trails and Payson Area Trails System the priority areas of focus.
With PATS, SDR plans to use some of the ideas drafted during community workshops in 2018. The ideas include creating a new trailhead parking lot at the Cypress Trail to allow up to 10 cars, a new Granite Dells Trailhead that has space for 20 cars in a parking lot, while a new Monument Peak Trailhead parking lot could hold another 20 cars.
“We have come up with a prioritization of short- and long-term trail projects,” said Eberly.
The new trailheads will require grading, adding drainage features, laying of asphalt or other surfacing material, tree and brush removal, installation of gates, fences, signs and vault toilets.
For those trails built by users but not currently in the Forest Service system, the F.S. will need to bring those trails into their system to improve up to expectations.
DeSchaaf said estimates for the work have come in at $70,000.
“It is not currently budgeted this fiscal year” because it still needs approval from the property owners and direction from the council,” said DeSchaaf.
Eberly invited members of the public to join the volunteer efforts, “to give feedback to collaboratively work towards implementation and how our company can help move that forward.”
For more information, see the SDR website at: https://sites.google.com/view/rimcountrytrails.
