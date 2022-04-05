The Payson Town Council can once again fill empty board and commission seats after passing on March 24 new code language on the nomination process.
The code states the mayor no longer has the sole responsibility to nominate people to town sponsored boards and commissions. Instead, any member of the council may nominate someone to a board or commission. As always, most of the council must approve the candidate before they can be seated.
This move came after Tom Morrissey’s election in 2018. After a long tradition of mayors nominating with council input, Morrissey started replacing termed out seats with his nominees, even if a volunteer wished to stay. He also recruited volunteers for empty positions.
What bothered council members was that mayors in the past had welcomed nominations and input from council members. Morrissey made it clear he had no interest in sharing the nominating responsibility.
This upset some council members who described his choices as friends and volunteers from his campaign. Councilor Barbara Underwood lamented the loss of institutional knowledge from years of service as Morrissey replaced longtime volunteers. Morrissey argued the town needed fresh eyes and fresh energy.
When the issue first arose, three members of the council supported Morrissey to create a four to three split council in his favor. However, after the 2020 election, Morrissey lost the council majority. Votes often went four to three against the candidates he proposed.
Then issues with Morrissey nominated commission members popped up. One parks and recreation commissioner wrote inflammatory letters to the editor about town staff. Another made inflammatory posts on social media about the town manager. Another was accused of harassing town staff as they worked. A few missed so many meetings of their board or commission, barely a quorum voted on important issues.
In response, the new council launched a campaign to change the town code as well as reprimanded and even remove one parks and recreation commissioner.
After months of back and forth on the language, the vote split four to three on March 24 to finalize the new policy on nominating board and commission members.
The mechanics of the process work as it does with vice mayor elections. Council members put forward a name and then the whole council votes on the candidate. If that candidate does not receive enough votes, the council moves on to the next nominee.
This change from only the mayor nominating to the entire council is not unprecedented, said town staff. Many other communities have their councils nominate board and commission members, not delegate that responsibility solely to the mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!