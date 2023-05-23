About 90 people crowded into the quarter acre Mustang ‘pocket park’, to celebrate its remodel on May 13.
Dignitaries included the mayor and vice-mayor of Payson, mayor of Star Valley, town staff, and members of both the Parks and Recreation Commission and Friends of Parks and Recreation.
“Open space parks and play areas are a great way for taxpayers to make the most of their money,” said Jeff Robbins, a Friends member. “Not only do these projects provide a place for citizens to relax and enjoy the outdoors, but they also create jobs, stimulate local economies and promote healthy lifestyles.”
The Friends raise money in support of Payson’s parks and recreation areas. Past projects have included new turf in Rumsey Park.
The Parks and Recreation Commission makes recommendations to the council on what direction to take with the town’s parks.
Payson defines Mustang Park as a pocket park, but the community prefers to call it the Blue Park. It’s tiny and sits on the northwest corner of Roundup Road and Mustang Circle in the Payson Ranchos subdivision. It’s a beloved park used by parents as a drop off and pick up area. A nearby childcare center uses it for play time.
But nothing much has been done to Mustang Park since its founding in 1995. After 40 years, the rubberized surface of the park had lost any cushion. Other parts of the surface were so worn out, they turned into dirt and rocks. The playground equipment was outdated. The unsafe condition caused injuries and complaints.
As issues piled up, Payson decided it was time to do something. In April 2022, it gathered input from more than 250 neighbors and interested parties. Despite giving the community every chance to change the color of the park from blue, residents approved the upgraded amenities in the same color they had always been — blue. The town went out to bid and decided to invest $400,000. The Friends of Payson’s Parks and Recreation included $23,000 to contribute to a ramada and drinking fountain.
Saturday’s event signaled the beginning of the construction to restore play equipment and a ramada for picnics. The basketball court will remain.
The town has not announced when construction will end.
Overall Robbins said the event “was very cool. The kids were delighted.”
