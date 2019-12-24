Daria Mason, Payson Choral Society Director loved this year’s Christmas concert.
Oh, she loved the music, full of classics such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”
The choir had a blast dressing up in ugly sweaters to sing the “Ugly Christmas Sweater” song.
No one could help but giggle when they heard, “I Want to Stare at My Phone With You.”
No, something else tickled Mason.
“Most exciting were the number of people in the audience,” she said.
Choral members commit to three months or more of practice to get everything just right.
Payson Choral Society welcomes new members.
Auditions for the spring concert will be held at the United Methodist Church on Monday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
The spring concert will be April 25 and 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!