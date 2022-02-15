Payson’s Christian Clinic received $75,000 to increase its telemedicine department through Banner Payson Medical Center and the U.S. Health Department’s Advancing Health Literacy to Enhance Equitable Community Response to Covid-19 grant.
The Christian Clinic serves the non-insured and under-insured in Gila County. Some of its clients come from as far away as Globe and Young. Many only speak Spanish.
“They can’t navigate the system,” said Hunt. “We have a large population of people who can’t read…some dropped out of school. There is a large population that don’t have English as a second language.”
Exactly the population the grant sought to reach, but the Christian Clinic was not considered in the first round of $1.8 million funding out of the $2.6 million award in the fall. Instead, Banner Payson Medical Center, the Payson Fire Department and a few other organizations that have headquarters in south county but satellite operations in the north received anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000 to increase vaccination rates, testing, contract tracing and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts in vulnerable communities such as ethnic minorities.
The six other organizations that received the lion’s share of the grant money reside in south county.
Hunt works closely with Banner. In fact, Banner has funded a portion of the Christian Clinic’s needs since it was founded in 2017 (CHECK! Could be 2016).
For the past two years Hunt has roamed the halls of Banner checking on her COVID-19 patients. She would from time-to-time bump into Jennifer Lawless, who has taken on the role of grant administrator for the hospital along with her volunteer coordinator duties. The two agreed the Christian Clinic might be able to qualify for addition funds not yet allocated by the grant.
In a meeting with the other grantees, Lawless asked if there were extra funds Banner could provide the Christian Clinic. She had the telemedicine idea ready to go as Hunt had provided her with an already written grant for upgrading the clinic’s telemedicine program. Written by a student in the rural medical student program, that original grant did not win funding from the other organization. Lawless hoped for the best.
“I thought maybe we’d get about $10,000,” said Lawless.
But to her surprise, when the grant administrator, Community Alliance Consulting, saw the proposal, they loved it. They called Lawless to ask if the Christian Clinic could use $75,000 instead.
Lawless was overjoyed.
“I got to call Dr. Hunt. I think we were both shocked and teared up a bit,” said Lawless.
“I had an N95 on. I steamed up my glasses,” said Hunt. “Crying with an N95 is a challenge.”
The two received the news of the grant the last week of January, but have wasted no time since. The head of Banner’s telemedicine department has been to Payson in the last week.
“He has already had a tour and met Dr. Hunt,” said Lawless.
Hunt outlined the plan so far.
“The Payson Christian Clinic will be the hub,” she said.
Patients can call 928-468-2209 to leave a message in whatever language needed, said Hunt.
“A person will call you back,” she said.
Once determining it best to provide help remotely, patients will receive a kit.
“For a COVID patient they do not need to be in a clinic or the hospital,” she said.
The kit will contain a tablet, a thermometer, pulse oximeter “and potentially a heart monitor,” said Hunt.
The patient simply takes their vitals and the monitors provided will send the data to the person in the video chat with them.
“We call it remote monitoring,” said Hunt. “The equipment is tied to the tablet.”
Although the grant specifically pays for COVID, Hunt sees so many more possibilities for the future.
“What is really cool about this…for me it speeds up a relationship by six months,” she said.
By going into the home through the video chat function, Hunt sees the patient’s type of home, how many people live there, if there are pets and other details that help her understand her patient. She finds that people open up, introduce her to their children and grandchildren. The little ones often take her on a tour of the home. Through all of the interaction, she gets to know the patient’s support system. All that is critical to keep the family safe during the pandemic, but also after the crisis fades.
Hunt looks forward to using this telemed kit to counsel a patient through the first months of a chronic illness diagnosis, such as diabetes.
Along with teaching the patients how to monitor their illness, “we can also do patient education for the patient and their family,” she said. “We can teach the patient about their diabetes. We can talk about nutrition in the family. We can do a whole person care approach with this chronic illness.”
For Lawless, strengthening the partnership with the Christian Clinic while keeping COVID patients out of the hospital and on the road to recovery sooner means the community has another weapon against COVID besides a hospital bed.
“Banner is just proud to work…with our fellow providers in town to get through COVID (and) to help the most vulnerable in our community,” she said. “I know Dr. Hunt has some great ideas to move this forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!