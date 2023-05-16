Payson Community Garden Sign (copy)

The Payson Community Garden has provided more than 100,000 pounds of food since it launched in 2014. The Payson Council learned more about this valuable asset during it’s last meeting in April.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Payson’s community garden is more than just a place for residents to grow their own vegetables – it has become a lifeline for the local food banks, providing a bountiful harvest of food and hope.

The Payson Town Council learned the garden, 300 E. Tyler Parkway, and its volunteers have provided more than 100,000 pounds of fresh, organic and homegrown food since it started in 2012.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.