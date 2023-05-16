Payson’s community garden is more than just a place for residents to grow their own vegetables – it has become a lifeline for the local food banks, providing a bountiful harvest of food and hope.
The Payson Town Council learned the garden, 300 E. Tyler Parkway, and its volunteers have provided more than 100,000 pounds of fresh, organic and homegrown food since it started in 2012.
The need is great.
As reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 33.8 million people lived in food insecure homes in 2021. But by the summer of 2022, more than one in five adults reported household food insecurity — a 6% increase from the year before, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
The main reasons? Inflation and fewer supports. During the pandemic child tax credits, generous unemployment benefits and checks to every home had the food insecurity trend line going in a different direction than it trends today.
Payson isn’t immune. Local food banks have seen a tremendous upsurge in the need for food, as some seniors can’t make it to the end of the month on their fixed incomes, while families must choose between putting food on the table or keeping the lights on.
Kenny Evans, president of the community garden, came to the Payson town council on April 26 to explain how the garden addresses food insecurity through donations and skills training.
“We have 150 gardeners that have 160 plots,” he said. “We have donated more than 100,000 pounds to (local) food banks (of) naturally and locally grown produce…free of charge. Our gardeners take great pride in providing the very best to the food banks.”
What makes the Payson Community Garden a step beyond, it has a commitment to growing without chemicals.
“It is organic gardening which takes more time and care,” said Evans.
In partnership with the Plant Fair Nursery, the Payson Community Garden provides free black soil, numerous kinds of manure (donated by local ranchers and farmers), and information on how to find the best organic plant food.
The amount of information available from master gardeners can turn any “black thumb” gardener into a master at producing bushels of veggies. All it takes is commitment and time.
“To teach young people the joys of getting their hands dirty growing things is a joy,” said Evans.
It’s also healthy. Recent research on the smells and microbes in dirt indicate rooting around improves cognitive function, moods and health, both mental and physical, researchers wrote in Neuroscience.
To provide more access to gardeners of all abilities, the Community Garden has several raised beds for those who can’t bend over or kneel.
Even then, not everyone can have a plot. Not to fear, the Payson Community Garden has recorded classes available on its website. Anyone can watch a class anytime to learn how to set up a watering system, the best organic nutrients, and non-toxic ways to control pests and diseases.
For example, community gardeners will gather at night with a black light to find tomato hook worms. They pull them off the plants and throw them over the elk fence protecting the garden – an offering for the birds.
Gardeners also use “duct tape to slap on (squash bugs) and take them away,” said Evans.
The garden has a special alarm for squash bugs. They spread quickly exploding from a pile of eggs in horror movie amounts of creepy crawly bugs. They decimate plants sucking all nutrients.
But it’s the “groundswell” of home gardens that have popped up around town that excites the Community Garden the most, said Evans.
“We teach them how to grow and send them back home to grow their own food,” said Evans.
The volunteer efforts of all gardeners keep the area around the plots free of weeds, the tools freshly painted and primed, the pathways and shared spaces covered in wood chips.
“We have volunteered more than 2,500 hours,” said Evans.
It’s a multi-faith, multi-organization operation that empowers the community to feed others and itself.
“We have 150 gardeners and probably 200 ideas on to organically grow,” said Evans to the council. “We want to thank you for allowing us to remind you what an asset we have.”
For more information, visit the garden’s new website, Paysoncommunitygarden.com
The garden is open to visitors from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m and then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The garden is closed on Sundays.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
