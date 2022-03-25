Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, president of Payson Community Kids, and Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey with the very-excited-to-have-a-flag-again kids of PCK. The organization provides a safe place for Payson children to go after school for free. Volunteers provide activities, a snack and dinner five days a week. PCK will hold an Estate Sale on Friday to raise funds for new playground equipment.
Payson Community Kids, the only free after-school program in Payson, will raise funds for new playground equipment with an Estate Sale on March 25 at 213 S. Colcord Road.
PCK serves an average of 90 children a day through a free after-school program. Many working poor families, single parent or grandparent families need a safe, affordable place to send their children while they work. Other communities have a Boys and Girls clubs or YMCA to fill the after-school needs of low-income families, but Payson does not.
Activities range from tutoring and reading help to crafts, organized outdoor games and programs such as Love on a Leash, STEM, robotics and AZYP board games.
Children also get a snack when they arrive and dinner before they go home.
PCK started more than 20 years ago when resident Marcy Rogers recognized Payson children needed a place to go after school that didn’t place financial burden on families.
Rogers started the program in her home, then turned it into a 501(c)(3) by 2002.
Since launching as a one-day-a-week program with activities and a snack, it has grown to a five days a week with not only a snack but dinner served each day.
Local restaurants and food banks provide snacks and dinners.
PCK always seeks more help to feed its kids.
PCK relies heavily on local volunteers, but the pandemic reduced participation. On top of that, donations slowed, while the demand for services escalated once the Payson Unified School District went to a four-day school week.
“This means the kids for the 2021-22 session do not have school on Fridays!” wrote Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, president of the organization. “PCK has decided to assist as many working families as possible to full capacity of 128 children on Fridays.”
That goal requires 14 volunteers to cover the hours between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Fridays. Financially, it requires a $445 sponsorship for each child per school year.
So far, PCK has a wait list of up to 85 children for the Friday session.
For now, PCK will focus on raising money to improve the playground equipment with the sale of artwork, lamps and home products. PCK will have food, fun and gift card drawings at the Estate Sale that will go from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!