Payson’s tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year would increase town staff by six full-time employees and several part-time employees — a 3% increase over the past year.
If approved, the additional positions add to the steady increase in town staffing since 2016.
The staffing requests would increase the general fund budget by $2.2 million going forward — if the town can find employees to fill the positions.
The general fund will spend $28 million the next fiscal year, funded by $25.9 million in sales and other taxes. The difference comes from the money accumulated last year in the unassigned fund balance.
The town’s capital spending on council pet projects such as park drainage projects and expanding the event center would increase by $6.3 million. The town’s capital spending has tripled in the past three years — rising from about $5 million in 2019-2020 to nearly $15 million.
Overall, the proposed $58 million budget for 2022-23 features a 15% increase.
Four of the six new positions will fill police and fire needs. These two departments account for most town staff.
The town seeks to spend another $54,862 on part-timers and promotions — mostly in the water department.
Town staffing levels have steadily increased since the Craig Swartwood council passed the .88% sales tax increase in 2017. Moreover, the booming pandemic economy boosted sales tax collections, while permits for new homes soared. On top of that economic activity, the town has received millions in federal pandemic relief grants.
The town’s budget is in good shape this year thanks to millions of dollars in COVID relief funds, which have swollen reserves, capital improvements, staff increases and raises, staff says.
Town staff argued for raises to attract applicants and keep employees. Like other government organizations, the town is struggling to fill positions.
“Inflation from March 2021 to March 2022 is up 8.5% (while) Social Security is doing (its) largest increase since 1982,” said Kevin Artz, deputy town manager and finance director to the council at its May 3 work study.
Meanwhile, Artz noted that the town can’t fill the existing open positions. High home prices, low unemployment rates and relatively low salaries have dried up the pool of applicants for many jobs.
“The private sector has more flexibility,” said Artz. “We can’t offer those opportunities to work remotely.”
The town staffing levels have risen steadily in the past six years, from 168 full-time equivalent positions in 2016-17 to 180.5 in 2020-21.
Since 2016, the police department has had the most employees in any department in town (51-53.5), followed by the fire department (32-36), and water department (19-21).
Interestingly, the streets department had more employees in 2016 (24) than it does now (16.5). Human resources data shows this department has a hard time holding onto employees.
One department that has disappeared from the town budget is the legal department. The town now hires the firm Pierce Coleman to cover its legal needs, which releases the town from providing benefits.
As housing developments increased, the building and planning departments have increased their staffing as well from nine to 11.
Two departments shifted personnel, the town manager and the financial services department. Now the town manager’s department includes two deputy town managers, along with the town manager, while the financial services department dropped half a position since 2016.
The Information Technology Department has doubled in size since 2016 to four positions.
Parks & Recreation, one of the few revenue-generating departments for the town, has increased staffing from five in 2016 to 16 in 2021-22.
Meanwhile, the Payson Public Library has lost a half a staff position going to 6.5 employees.
The council will vote on a final budget before the start of the fiscal year on July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!