Payson’s local cops enjoy playing Santa once a year, down to the beard.
This year, that’s good news for John Lujano, a Rim Country resident suffering from multiple myelomas, while raising his grandson with his wife.
Payson Police have taken part in the No Shave November fundraiser for the last five years. For a month, some cops in the department grow a beard while seeking donations to help a cancer patient in Rim Country.
The Department honored John and his wife Cherie on Dec. 12 with a check. The couple also got to meet the guys and see their beards.
“We are happy to do this,” said Sgt. Michael McAnerny, the officer in charge of the program. “It means a lot to us to bless someone locally.”
Cherie works at Banner Payson Medical Center as med-surgical nurse. She said John completed a six-week chemotherapy regime this year. It wasn’t easy.
“He’s lost 40 pounds since August,” she said.
John sat in his walker throughout the presentation. He smiled happy about the support, but also tired from fighting cancer.
“We take (the choice of who to help) seriously and look at a lot of petitions,” said McAnerny.
That the Lujano’s are raising their 14-year-old grandson and fighting cancer got the PPD’s attention.
“Our grandson just started archery (with the middle school) this year,” said Cherie, “His coaches think he can compete in nationals next year.”
Many of the donations come from local businesses, such as Road Runner Rubbish, Pizza Factory, Taylor Accounting and Lowery’s Window.
“They donate every year with us,” said McAnerny.
This year, news of No Shave November reached one Phoenix resident who sent a donation.
“She sent it because of the small department and what we do,” said McAnerny.
McAnerny reported a couple of the donation recipients from the last two years have shown great improvement.
- 2017 recipient John “Chris” Coatney, suffered from multiple myeloma. Now he is “around town and looking great,” said McAnerny.
- 2018 recipient was a second grader with leukemia. Det. Jason Hazelo reported “his stent is out and his hair is growing back – he can participate more as a kid.”
As McAnerny said good-bye to the Lujano’s, they asked if they had to spend the money in a certain way.
“It’s for whatever you need,” replied the sergeant, still with a full beard – just like Santa.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
