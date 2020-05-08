At least six Payson firefighters have applied for jobs elsewhere, a sign of a worrisome level of turnover in the department, the town council learned at its May 5 meeting.
The reason: low pay and insufficient credit for experience.
While the town had done two salary studies, neither has adequately addressed police and fire salaries.
“Their numbers were severely out of line with market,” said Lynne O’Donnell, the human resource analyst for the town.
The police and fire department have dominated recent council meetings. At the April 23 meeting, town staff presented information about reinstating a 0.12% sales tax to fund first responder equipment, building improvements, training and related costs. That tax in years past paid for construction of the third fire station off of Tyler Parkway.
Revenues from that tax generated about $400,000 annually. The tax sunset last year. The staff suggested putting the sales tax question on the ballot, but a council majority voted against the idea.
At the May 5 meeting, concerns about salaries and turnover in the fire department drove the discussion.
The average turnover rate for the fire department has been about 14% annually, said Chief Financial Officer Deborah Barber. Training new firefighters is expensive. The town loses their investment when staff go to other fire departments — usually in the Valley.
The reasons vary. Barber found the last three Payson firefighters who left, “lived in the Valley and had retained their addresses in the Valley.”
Five others retired, one did not pass probation.
The beef with the salary schedule boiled down to the studies’ “grouped positions” that were not “equitable,” said O’Donnell. The most recent study didn’t adequately take into account years on the job, just job titles, she said.
To address the issue, town staff drew up a survey for the firefighters.
The survey addressed the steps salary schedule, opportunities for career advancement, benefits, equipment and satisfaction with the job.
Salary topped concerns, according to responses from firefighters.
The survey discovered firefighters prefer the step salary schedule, “should be solely based on years,” said O’Donnell.
The council heard from a few of the 21 firefighters listening in on the meeting.
They expressed their concerns about losing colleagues and their expertise because of salary.
The agenda item did not require action, but Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf suggested before the council considers making changes, “what is the service level you expect from the fire department?”
Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian then threw in her concerns about the police department salary schedule, too.
“My concern is, this isn’t just a fire department issue. We have to look at the police department that we talked about doing.”
DeSchaaf suggested town staff “gather the data” on both fire and police step salary schedules and return “in two weeks” to keep the budget process moving along.
After the lengthy discussion, the council directed town staff to come back with more information on police and firefighter salaries.
