Ironline-Brookfield sells homes like this in Williams as workforce housing. Payson council candidates told an audience in June they are open to rezoning to support workforce housing to attract teachers, nurses, medical assistants, and local business and government staffing needs.
Every Payson council candidate agrees without workforce housing it’s impossible to have a balanced community.
During the June council candidate forum at the Payson First Church of the Nazarene the audience asked the five candidates, who are vying for three council seats, what they thought about workforce housing and what they would do about it.
Some had a plan, while others didn’t want to overplay and over-plan the situation.
Candidate Steve Otto believes there’s a lot of building approved on already, but it’s not efficient.
“Why is there (a development) that has been approved, yet there it sits (with) bare ground?” said Otto. “Those are the things (to understand) before we come up with a shiny new plan when we haven’t built the houses we’ve already approved.”
Otto expressed concern over the current high inflation rates and housing prices. They’re so high he could not afford the house he bought in Payson back in 2011.
“We have a perfect storm brewing. The S&P is down, mortgage rates have all but doubled. Those two things have not happened in conjunction since 1935. We have to look beyond a knee jerk reaction, ‘Oh we have to build houses,’” he said.
Candidate Tina McAllister-Smith called the lack of workforce housing “a crisis.”
“It is scary for a lot of us, for whatever season of life we are in,” she said. “Most of us probably couldn’t afford the home we are in.”
She believes the town has several directions it could take with the problem.
“We need to talk zoning,” she said. “We need to create incentives for developers who come here ... (so) the workforce is not completely priced out of town, so they have to leave.”
Brett Flaherty agreed with McAllister-Smith.
“What I can do as a council member is vote for zoning that is going to support the housing market,” he said.
He lamented that the town requires developers to “shell out” a lot of money for road improvements. He said that expectation from the town kept him from developing five acres into a high-density project with a friend. He wondered if the town could support infrastructure improvements as an incentive to developers.
“The workforce, we want them to come here and live here, to provide them with the facilities to want to be here and stay here,” said Flaherty.
He then mentioned a solution the council has already explored, a temporary permit to allow RVs to stay on residents’ property.
Incumbent Jim Ferris reminded the audience the council has asked the town to explore the possibility of “finding ground to put a newer RV park” for people “maybe (who) have a three-month contract” to stay until they move on to their next job.
He mentioned there are grants for subsidized affordable housing, but they require applicants to qualify. Ferris didn’t like the idea because “I don’t want … restrictions on the housing.”
Incumbent Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, a longtime resident, said the area will always struggle because “we are landlocked” and dealing with “supply and demand.”
“It’s not something that is beneficial, and you cannot demand that a landlord lower their rental prices,” she said.
Tubbs-Avakian told the audience the council heard a presentation from the Governor’s office that the state is putting together “ways for developers to put together for assistance to build affordable housing.”
She too mentioned the burden developers have to improve streets.
“This adds to their cost of their bottom line,” said Tubbs-Avakian.
She mentioned she would like to restart the housing authority group that seeks affordable housing options for developers and residents.
“That’s something that still needs to be done,” she said.
