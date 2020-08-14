While Jolynn Schinstock holds a 169-vote lead over Deborah Rose for the final seat on the Payson Town Council, it is not enough to win her the seat outright.
Schinstock needed to receive 50% of the votes plus 1 to take the seat. She came up just short.
The final numbers for the Payson Town Council races between Schinstock and Rose changed from 170 separating them on Aug. 7 to 169 on Aug. 11. Schinstock had 2,700 votes and Rose had 2,531, according to unofficial results posted at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11 by the Gila County Elections Department.
Jolynn Schinstock
“I would like to thank those folks who voted for me and I look forward to your continued support over these next few months,” Schinstock told the Roundup.
“Putting yourself out there for people to criticize is very difficult. However I’m willing to do it because I love Payson and I have the experience and people skills to work successfully with all council members in order to move our town in a positive direction. I will continue to take the high road and my campaign will focus on my strengths and vision for the town. I am readily accessible if you want to know more about me or voice your concerns. I can be reached at voteforjolynn@gmail.com, my Facebook page at Jolynn Schinstock for Payson Town Council or 520-249-4079.”
Deborah Rose
“Without the steadfast, generous support of Payson residents, friends and family I would have not considered running for town council,” said Deborah Rose.
“It’s a job that few are enticed to do, given the very hostile environment of politics. I have learned who my true friends and supporters are from listening to two things: their deafening silence or their barrage of shame-based media comments. It’s been an eye-opening experience where integrity and honesty are sacrificed for self-interest, greed or denial of any wrongdoing. Having said all that, I have no regrets. I remained fiscally responsible and received more votes than dollars spent. My return of investment was high, and that indicated to me that there is a grassroots revolution happening in Payson politics. Government has overall dismissed the intelligence and instinctive emotional temperature of the good people in America as well as our local residents. Those who have failed to notice are in for a rude awakening.
“I am looking forward to a runoff election and seem to do best when considered the ‘underdog.’ I trust the voice of the good people of Payson and I believe I have heard them correctly, when they tell me that they want leaders who lead and get things done in responsible and ethical ways. The people need the government to make sacrifices like they have to, both in budgets and in keeping their word. Government serves them and not the other way around. If people want transparency, integrity and accountability then they want me. It would be an honor and great privilege to serve my community out of respect for their expectations and needs. I am in it to win it! I hope others would join me at this crucial crossroads and join the ‘Cross Rose’ campaign trail with me,” she concluded.
The close race means a runoff between the two for the third open seat on the Payson Town Council, according to Tracie Bailey, town clerk. The runoff is automatic, with no vote recount. It will be part of the Nov. 3 general election.
If a write-in candidate is interested in making a bid for the seat, they must file paperwork by Thursday, Sept. 24, Bailey said. Two years ago, Suzy Tubbs-Avakian ran as a write-in candidate and won a seat on the council.
The county’s final unofficial results for the other council candidates show Scott Nossek with 3,386 votes; Barbara Underwood, 3,069; Dave Golembewski, 2,495; and Janell Sterner, 2,037.
The results become official following a canvass by the Gila County Board of Supervisors and the Payson Town Council. The BOS was scheduled to canvass the vote at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13 in a special meeting and Bailey said the council canvass would be Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Dates to remember for the Nov. 3 general election: Oct. 5, voter registration deadline; Oct. 7, early voting begins; Oct. 23, sample ballots mailed; Oct. 23, last day to request an early ballot; Oct. 30, last day to vote early in person; Nov. 3, General Election Day.
