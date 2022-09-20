2022 Main Street

The most recent aerial photo of Main Street that shows Westerly, the American Gulch drainage project, the Sawmill Theatres and other improvements. (Right) A picture of 1992 Main Street before many of the improvements were made on the street.

 Town of Payson

A vibrant tourist-enticing Main Street. It’s been a thought and dream for many years. Most people, however, tune out and say, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

But this Payson council has made more decisions to move Main Street improvements along than anyone can remember. But the question remains, will the Payson council continue to have the political will to address some of the remaining issues, the floodplain, roads, and zoning in the way of improvements?

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.