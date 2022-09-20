A vibrant tourist-enticing Main Street. It’s been a thought and dream for many years. Most people, however, tune out and say, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”
But this Payson council has made more decisions to move Main Street improvements along than anyone can remember. But the question remains, will the Payson council continue to have the political will to address some of the remaining issues, the floodplain, roads, and zoning in the way of improvements?
To help, the council heard a presentation on how to upgrade Main Street, the Payson Event Center and a proposed new road connecting the event center to Green Valley Park to entice visitors to stay and play, rather than gas up and go. It’s now up to the council to decide if Main Street falls into spending priorities for the next budget cycle, or not.
As for Town Manager Troy Smith, he’s heard a lot about what’s expected.
“This council has made it clear it wants to invest in making Payson a destination rather than a pass-through town,” said Smith after the meeting.
Main Street has a long history of drawing crowds, starting when the first rodeo launched as cowboys showed off for each other rather than sit around waiting for the cows to come home.
Main Street continued to play a key role in the town’s economic development, attracting the sawmill, an economic driver in the town, until it closed in the early 1990s.
Once the sawmill closed, the street fell into disrepair and dereliction. Former council members recall it as a magnet for crime.
Earlier councils used a redevelopment district to fund improvements. Studies and plans soon followed. So did new old-fashioned streetlights and Boardman’s Park. Then Green Valley Park, built in the early 1990s, added just the space for events like the Fourth of July celebration.
But the legislature decided towns shouldn’t have redevelopment districts anymore, so they removed the town’s ability to have it. Even then, Payson didn’t give up on Main Street, as it has good historical bones.
For example, the first house ever built in Payson, an adobe, remains standing next to the Pieper Mansion at the corner of Main Street and South McLane. The owners, the Wolfs, are distant relations of the Piepers who built the mansion they have now updated and remodeled.
The Wolfs have even returned the other buildings on the property to their original purpose, short-term lodging. Stories go, the Piepers often housed cowboys on their way to a job somewhere.
As Doni Wilbanks, the town’s Planning and Zoning director, scrolled through PowerPoint pictures of decades of aerial photos of Main Street from Highway 87 to Green Valley Park, the improvements emerged. The movie theater and shopping center. The senior apartments. The Canal Apartments and Green Valley Apartments. Westerly Road and bridge. The American Gulch drainage improvements between the Sawmill Theatres and Westerly.
“The General Plan has ... things we want to see in the Main Street area,” she said. “Promote mixed use (housing over retail) and a strong community identity.”
She showed a picture of pedestrians buffered from cars with trees and bushes.
“One of the goals is to create a vibrant town center,” said Wilbanks, but not to re-create the wheel.
Town staff has visited other communities, such as Gilbert and Cottonwood, to understand what those towns did to encourage development into a destination zone.
Wilbanks said the town needs to add landscaping and medians, parking and find an anchor business or developer to draw visitors. The increased traffic will encourage other businesses to open.
The improvements in the last couple of decades give a lot of hope that some of the main struggles, controlling the floodplain, a bridge on South McLane, lack of higher density housing and parking could be solved through political will and creative funding.
Already in place, a relaxation of the town’s sign rules and painted lines to create parallel parking areas.
Wilbanks explained the council could go further, and create an opt-in overlay zoning code that encourages business owners to cozy up to their neighbors on each side and march up to the sidewalk, or designate Main Street as an entertainment area.
“(An entertainment area) would allow establishments to sell alcohol with the buffer removed in regard to schools and churches,” said Wilbanks.
The town can also purchase property to solve the floodplain issues or build a parking structure.
“This would allow for a wide variety of commercial uses,” said Wilbanks.
Smith thanked the council for the support it has already provided to the Main Street/Event Center/evacuation route upgrades.
“The event center you have dedicated $800,000 for the design of the redevelopment,” he said. “It would be connected to this area by connection to the evacuation route. For the American Gulch, you have committed funding for west of McLane ... This has made some fairly substantial steps forward.”
The council members expressed their support to continue to move plans for Main Street forward — but the council also needs to fund streets, parks, and public safety.
