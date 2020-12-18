Gila County has moved on to the second phase of its plan to bring broadband to consumers, the Payson Town Council learned Dec. 10.
Trever Fleetham, Payson management associate, reported that for the past year the county and other stakeholders, including the town, have wrestled with the idea of local government owning the last mile of broadband fiber. That last mile of fiber brings a signal from the cables that circle the globe to a user’s home to connect to the World Wide Web.
“(Gila County) had a vision of creating a broadband network available countywide,” said Fleetham. “They also wanted it to be smart and open to all internet providers.”
Currently, only CenturyLink and Suddenlink provide that last mile of service to customers in Payson. Typical broadband bills from the two companies rise above $100 each month.
Gila County decided it could control costs by removing the most expensive part of a broadband bill, the cost to build and maintain fiber lines.
The county also believed it would provide better maintenance, because it has a closer relationship to its constituents. They can “fire” the bosses every four years at the ballot box.
Homeowners would buy into the system and essentially own the cable that went from the street to their home.
The county based its initial ideas off of a local government owned system in the town of Ammon, Idaho. There, the town built a last mile infrastructure from the middle mile broadband providers. In Payson, CenturyLink provides middle mile services from the main mile fiber.
Service providers, such as Suddenlink, CenturyLink, AT&T, Cox and others then vie for customers’ business. Software shows Ammon customers which provider has the best price for a signal. Costs remain low because the signal provider doesn’t have to maintain the last mile infrastructure.
Fleetham reported the county will complete its initial exploratory phase simultaneous with moving on to its second “deeper dive” phase.
Fleetham showed the council the county has completed market analysis and developed a conceptual network as part of phase one. Remaining are studies on the return on investment and survey data collection.
Phase two creates a design and an implementation plan.
“They are really going into how to operate this,” said Fleetham.
The community will have a say during each phase.
Both phases required a consultant. The county received a grant to defray those costs, said Fleetham.
Council member Jim Ferris had doubts about the county’s ability to hold a co-op together or to build a network that would survive future upgrades.
“To me, it’s hard to know the future. We’ve got 5G now. By the time the infrastructure is built, will it be obsolete?” he said.
Fleetham said the county has started conversations with Sparklight, APS and SRP to see how they can collaborate and use each other’s lines. Those three companies will provide the middle mile connection for any last mile service the county would provide.
Ferris still had concerns that when these types of cooperatives have been put together, they rarely last.
“From just selfishly looking at Payson, like America First, what’s in it for us when we already have the fiber right here in that last mile?” he said.
He wondered if Payson could provide better service.
“Is this something the county isn’t going to deal with? We need to try to encourage that to be done and that service distributed to our businesses and residents,” he said.
