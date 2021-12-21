It’s come to the attention of the Payson Fire Department that Payson residents will balk at paying up to $4,500 or more per acre to Firewise their property.
“We had some grantees that found out the cost to clear their property was greater than the cost of the grant,” said Payson Fire Chief David Staub to the Payson Town Council during a Dec. 7 work study session.
Until now, the PFD and Town of Payson relied on a grant billed as a 90% / 10% split between the state of Arizona and the homeowner to pay for removing brush, trees and branches from property to make it less susceptible to wildfire.
After a few grant cycles with homeowners, PFD discovered a catch with the grant. The maximum it pays out per acre is $2,500.
“We’re getting quotes in the $7,000 (per acre) range,” said Staub. “That’s the going rate.”
That leaves the homeowner responsible for covering the next $4,500 per acre.
Two acres and the homeowner has a $9,000 bill — and that’s with perfect access to a road, flat conditions, no over the fence neighbors, and the list goes on.
With many residents living paycheck to paycheck or on a fixed income, those prices are impossible.
Staub praised the council for passing the Firewise code, but explained “one of the risks of adopting the code is we may have people who cannot afford to clear their property.”
Staub then floated the idea of Payson hiring a crew to Firewise property.
“We believe we can treat at $2,800 per acre,” he said.
So, for the town owned properties throughout town, Staub estimated it would cost $200,000 to Firewise them.
“We think we can do it for $145,000 with grants,” he said.
Kevin McCully, Payson fuels manager, said finding a solution to the cost of Firewising property has always been a concern.
“There is too much work for the contractors we have,” he said. “Some of the work we have is not cost effective for contractors. If the town employed a crew, we would certainly be able to mitigate town properties but also do some of the grant work.”
The town Firewise crew could mitigate residents’ homes.
“We could as well have the possibility to do ‘grant’ type work for residents who don’t have the means,” said McCully.
Payson has some good examples of similar programs already up and running in Flagstaff and Prescott.
“We have great relationships with those departments and have learned from their programs,” said McCully.
But he made sure to add, “our program would be a Payson original — specifically tailored to meet our town’s needs and would not be a copy of either Flag or Prescott’s crew program.”
The council members signaled they liked the idea.
“The wildfire reduction crew, I think it is very interesting,” said Vice Mayor Chris Higgins. “I think it provides us the best to Firewise (town) property. I have people ask, ‘How can you tell us to do our property and you don’t do your own?’”
He added the crew could also contract out to do wildland firefighting “to generate some more revenue.”
Councilor Jolynn Schinstock was “very much in favor to see how that crew would work out in the budget.”
Town staff will prioritize a crew to do brush mitigation as part of the fire department’s budget wishes.
(1) comment
If the Town created a Free Brush Pit at the Rodeo grounds even if it were just for the winter it would help offset the acre price of firewising . Ps Heber has a free brush pit 5 days a week . Also I suggest hiring the firewise crew out of the towns parks and recs department so as to avoid more public safety pension funds as parks are on the Arizona State Retirement Fund which is not underfunded . Just suggestions . Merry Christmas 🎄
