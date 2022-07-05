The Payson Town Council approved the town’s 2022-23 fee schedule with the understanding the law requires the town to cover its costs when charging fees for ramada rentals or permits.
This spurred a protest from Joshua Lyon.
The 15-year resident had launched a softball tournament that supports veterans in Payson a few years back. Because all profits supported veterans, the town gave him a break in fees.
It used to be for folks like Lyon the town would waive the fees with the understanding the sales tax generated by the increased visitors would cover the costs.
But the town can’t do that anymore.
Last year, the Arizona Supreme Court found that towns that gave breaks on fees for whatever reason, violated the Arizona Constitution Gift Clause. That clause requires all towns to charge enough to recuperate their costs. The only way the town could support a non-profit was if that organization covered a necessary service the town needed to provide and doesn’t. An example is the Humane Society. The town needs to take stray and dangerous animals to an appropriate facility. Unfortunately, the town does not have kennels, so it pays the Humane Society to provide that service.
Previously the town had not increased its fees for 12 years. The town fixed that last year when it increased all fees, including a $100 refundable deposit and a day use fee for sports tournaments, said Christine Smith, Payson’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director.
It also significantly boosted the airport fees for hangar rental and other amenities rented by pilots. On June 9, airport users came to the council meeting and protested those fees. The council found it could create a more phased in approach to airport fees so the fees were lowered this year.
But they could not change the field rental fees, even after Lyon explained he’s moved his tournament to Prescott Valley because their fields were in better condition with much better amenities than Payson’s — for a lot less.
“It used to cost us $20 to rent a field. It went to $200,” he said. “If you want to compare, Prescott has very nice fields with the four-leaf clover design. Their fee for fields is $40.”
Smith agreed the fields need work but did not agree Payson’s fees were too high.
“It has not been a practice to shut down our fields and not say ‘no’ to people. People have not been allowed to say no and that creates problems down the line,” she said.
Problems such as a lack of proper watering and rest make the fields rough.
Smith then mentioned that those areas with the four-leaf clover design offer amenities Payson does not have, such as bathrooms. The four-leaf clover fields often have a central bathroom and snack bar available for spectators of the tournament, while Payson charges tournament organizers for temporary bathrooms.
“We’re not designed that way, we have different levels,” she said. “It’s kind of a mixed bag.”
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins clarified that in this year’s budget, Payson will address the drainage issues in Rumsey Park that have stalled the building of bathrooms donated by the Friends of Payson’s Parks.
Smith wrapped up her explanation of the fees, saying, “it’s really hard to do an apples-to-apples comparison.”
“Some locations don’t do any field prep for tournaments. We do,” she said.
Barbara Underwood mentioned the town can work with some organizations to figure out if the organization can do some of the work for the town to reduce the fees.
Smith clarified, if the tournament signs up to use the field for the day, the fee covers the first prep of the field.
“If they come to practice, they don’t have to pay for prep,” she said.
Jim Ferris wondered why the town pays for the summer Concerts in the Park and not other events.
“That is a town event,” said Town Manager Troy Smith. “We can spend taxpayer dollars on a Town of Payson (event).”
Ferris summed up the conundrum, “then we’re saying ... our fees are where they are because of the Gift Clause and we can’t reduce our fees.”
“Mr. Ferris makes a very good point; our fees are set at cost recovery, which would make the reduction of fees very difficult,” said Troy Smith.
The council passed the fees for the upcoming year unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!