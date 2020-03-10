Gila County asked the Town of Payson to join in talks on broadband at its Feb. 27 meeting, but the council responded with suspicion.
Homer Vela, the deputy county manager and point man on Gila County’s broadband efforts, made presentations to both Star Valley and Payson to ask them to sit at the brainstorming table to explore broadband options.
Both Mayor Tom Morrissey and Council member Steve Smith were not clear what this would cost Payson.
“The cost is for you to participate,” said Vela. “To sit at the table and offer opinions and ideas so we can solve this problem.”
Gila County has already presented its idea to the Payson council to have government build and maintain the middle mile infrastructure for broadband access.
Gila County didn’t think up providing broadband on its own, either.
Other towns and counties have taken on the broadband infrastructure issue, particularly in rural areas. Why? Because the broadband industry has no regulatory reason to upgrade their infrastructure. As a result, Rim Country has suffered many internet outages from the hard-to-believe (squirrels chewing on lines) to the more understandable (construction).
One person even died during an outage. A motorcyclist had driven out of town looking for a cell signal and on his return, died when he hit an elk. Passersby were unable to call for help.
Without robust broadband, Rim Country will remain vulnerable to outages.
The Broadband Consortium, funded Cable One (now Sparklight) to bring a cable from Show Low to Payson. That work will be complete by the end of the year.
But bringing in a line will not solve the problem of expense. Customers end up paying more than $100 each month for internet, phone and TV. Gila County would like to drop that bill to less than $50 per month.
As an example of what the county would like to accomplish, Vela referred to Ammon, Idaho. Ammon has built the cables and lines to carry internet from the signal generating line to the town. The homeowner then pays to install the line from the street to their house. Once the government and homeowner own the infrastructure, it’s less to provide internet access.
Once Vela finished his presentation, the council seemed to not understand the county seeks partners to explore options.
Council member Jim Ferris asked, “How does your plan provide for redundancy?”
He said with 5G and other “future technology changes,” on their way in, “all the costs of the infrastructure could become pointless.”
At that point, County Manager James Menlove jumped in to reassure the council, “We are simply asking you to sit at the table that we prepare a strategic plan. We do not have answers.”
Council member Suzy Tubbs-Avakian then asked if the council could put this on the agenda to decide what to do about a representative at the next meeting.
Compared to Payson’s response, Star Valley voted to send a representative when Vela approached them.
