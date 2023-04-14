Residents pass Propositions 401, 402 by 60 percent
Buy Now

In 2018, Propositions 401 and 402 passed with 60% of the votes cast. On April 12, the Payson council voted to repeal the town codes that implemented the initiatives because they are unenforceable, according to the town’s contract attorney.

 File photo

The ghost of politics past paid an angry visit to the Payson Town Council chambers on Wednesday, April 12 – with an irate crowd protesting the town council’s decision to repeal Propositions 401 and 402.

Those propositions convulsed town politics in 2018 – helping lead to the election of Mayor Tom Morrissey, cancellation of a plan to build a pool, community center and ice rink, and ushering in years of debate and confrontation.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.