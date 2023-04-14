The ghost of politics past paid an angry visit to the Payson Town Council chambers on Wednesday, April 12 – with an irate crowd protesting the town council’s decision to repeal Propositions 401 and 402.
Those propositions convulsed town politics in 2018 – helping lead to the election of Mayor Tom Morrissey, cancellation of a plan to build a pool, community center and ice rink, and ushering in years of debate and confrontation.
And the repeal of the two voter-approved propositions by a new council on April 12 revived those political specters.
Propositions 401 and 402 required the council to seek voter approval for any purchase, lease, license or easement with a price tag of more than $1 million and for long-term leases.
However, the propositions are both unenforceable and unconstitutional, said Jon Paladini, the town’s contract attorney.
“What the initiatives require the council to do is illegal,” said Paladini.
About 50 people crowded into the council chambers – most of them in stark disagreement with the council’s action and Paladini’s assessment.
“This is a hot issue,” said Morrissey, who ousted then-Mayor Craig Swartwood in a campaign dominated by the propositions. Morrissey was defeated last year by current Mayor Chris Higgins – who was on the council and opposed the propositions in 2018.
Morrissey said, “I respect the law. We don’t have a culture or a civilization without it…(but) when the people vote for something, it should not be dismissed by the town council. It should go to a vote of the people.”
Resident Darlene Younker agreed.
“I would like for you to think long and hard. I would like you to be receptive to what the citizens are saying to you,” she told the council.
In 2018, a local group called Transparent Payson put the two initiatives on the ballot to foil Swartwood’s plans to strike a deal with a private school to build an ice rink, community center, swimming pool, basketball, soccer and football fields as well as volleyball, pickleball and basketball courts in Rumsey Park. Both the school and citizens would use the new facilities.
Transparent Payson criticized the plan and Propositions 401 and 402 passed with 60% of the votes cast.
However, the propositions cast a wide net – requiring voter approval for any projects costing more than $1 million and any lease agreement lasting more than three years.
In 2019, the purchase of two fire trucks topped the $1 million limit. The newly hired Pierce-Coleman law firm pronounced the code unenforceable, because the Arizona Constitution didn’t give the town the authority to seek voter approval on purchases and contracts.
The council followed Pierce-Coleman’s advice and bought the trucks without putting the decision to a vote.
But now some residents have urged the town to build a pool and community center – and make major street improvements. Those projects would likely exceed the million-dollar limit.
Paladini cited a list of court rulings that held the Arizona Constitution does not give a city or town the power to seek voter approval for passage of ordinances or purchases.
“A lease or a license is an administrative action,” said Paladini.
The purchase of the fire trucks falls under the budget process.
“Those policy decisions will be in a budget,” he said.
Since the propositions require a vote, the council can’t legally seek – they’re unenforceable, Paladini concluded.
But that’s not all. Paladini also reeled off a list of reasons the council couldn’t just leave the unenforceable ordinances on the books.
For one thing, the potential uncertainty could make it harder for the town to sell bonds to finance projects, Paladini advised.
“The reasons people buy municipal bonds, they are safe and stable,” he said. “With these code sections on the books, the potential buyers will look at it” and understand voters could overturn the project if it goes to a vote.
Or someone could take the project to court because it wasn’t taken to a vote.
Either way, the confusion could deter bond buyers, said Paladini.
In addition, the codes would cause the town to pay thousands in election fees if the council sought voter approval despite the legal uncertainty, he said. Town staff indicated elections run from $30,000 to $40,000.
Finally, 401 and 402 would kill projects and complicate bids by forcing long delays to seek voter approval.
“If you are not doing a contract in the next month, costs change,” said Town Manager Troy Smith.
A bidder cannot wait until the November election to see if the voters will approve the project. Nor can they honor the prices they quote because costs change too quickly.
“You run into this potential spiral,” said Paladini. “It never ends.”
After hearing staff’s presentations and all the public comments, the council adjourned to executive session.
When the councilors returned, only Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian voted against the attorney’s advice.
“What I will tell you is I can see both sides to the issues here,” she said.
She said the community wants improved roads and a pool, but the voters, including her, voted for Props 401 and 402. She said she had to respect the will of the voters.
“I have to do what I promised I would do and listen to you all,” she said to the audience. “I’m not going to vote yes; I am going to vote no. I have to be the vote of those 50 people in this room.”
Councilor Jolynn Schinstock said she would vote for the “15,000 residents in the Payson area… that are expecting us to do major infrastructure improvements.”
“We have two conflicting voices,” she said. “Do these projects, and at the same time we have something on the books that threatens that. It is a tough decision… (but) I am in favor of repealing the town code.”
The council approved repealing the town code, six to one, with Tubbs-Avakian voting ‘no’ as she said she would.
