Prodded by a court order, the Payson Town Council on Tuesday reversed its Jan. 15 vote to remove three members of the Rim Country Education Alliance (RCEA).
Council member Barbara Underwood commented, “I am fully in support of this. I was not in support of removing them. I fully support bringing them back onto the RCEA.”
Councilor Jim Ferris was the only councilor to vociferously disagree.
“I just want to say it is with regret and frustration that the council is taking this action,” he said.
Ferris said he opposed the reversal and alleged that the RCEA had acted improperly. He stopped when the acting town manager cautioned him against speaking further about the case, now the subject of a lawsuit.
A U.S. District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Feb. 27 in response to a complaint by the RCEA. The order put a temporary halt on any action to remove and replace the three board members that the council had voted to remove “for cause” six weeks earlier.
The judge ordered the town to do nothing further until the court could resolve the RCEA claim that the town had denied the three board members due process and violated their civil rights, and breached a contract.
The TRO did not require the council to reverse its vote.
The RCEA, a separate legal entity, was created in 2011 by Payson and Star Valley to purchase 251 acres from the U.S. Forest Service to build a university. The formation of the RCEA protected both Payson and Star Valley from any financial liability should the university project fail. Each town appointed three board members, but provided no funding. For the first few years of its existence, the RCEA engaged in negotiations with Arizona State University. However, negotiations ultimately failed and plans for the land remain unclear.
The MHA Foundation has provided most of the roughly $12 million spent on the project so far.
A Payson council majority ultimately voted to remove the three board members it had appointed and discussed dissolving the RCEA. It’s unclear whether Payson could dissolve the RCEA without the support of Star Valley. It’s also unclear who would end up owning the land purchased from the Forest Service if that succeeded.
The agreement that established the RCEA specifies Payson can only appoint RCEA board members from a list of candidates provided by the RCEA and could only remove board members it appointed during their terms “for cause.” The RCEA lawsuit maintains not only did the town not follow proper procedures, it did not cite a legally valid cause for removal of the board members.
Since the end of last year, the council has had many executive sessions to discuss the RCEA, culminating in a 4-3 vote on Jan. 15 to remove Jennifer Smith, Larry Sugarman and Rich Richey.
At the meeting on Tuesday, Ferris complained the RCEA had failed to cooperate with the council, and “done things detrimental to citizens in the Mud Springs area,” a reference to a decision to clear trees to build playing fields.
Ferris said he has been “met with a lot of resistance” in his effort to determine whether the RCEA has done anything illegal. The RCEA has provided the town with hundreds of pages of documents at his request.
Ferris interrupted the voting process to explain his position. As he stated he would abstain from the vote and demanded a second opinion, Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf interrupted on behalf of the contract town attorney.
“Our legal counsel is advising it is best to have additional consultation before much more is discussed,” she said.
The five other council members present then voted to reverse the Jan. 15 vote. Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian did not attend the meeting.
Ferris abstained.
Mayor Tom Morrissey closed the quick meeting with, “motion carries.”
As of press time, the federal district court had not scheduled a date to hear arguments on the case.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!