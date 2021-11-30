The way Mayor Tom Morrissey sees it, the town no longer needs a mayor.
That’s after the council, in a split vote, took away one privilege the office held. Morrissey, as with all mayors before him, had the job of nominating board members and commission members, such as those on the Planning and Zoning Commission or the Parks and Recreation Commission.
But the council didn’t like this policy and decided to make some changes.
On Nov. 18, the council approved amendments to the town code that now give the council the power to nominate and approve commission members.
That didn’t sit well with Morrissey.
“Folks, you don’t need a mayor here anymore. You really don’t,” Morrissey said. “... So congratulations.”
After two longer discussions on the matter earlier in the year, the council moved quickly to approve the changes, with only Councilor Jim Ferris weighing in on the changes.
“Overall, I am just not in favor of this at all,” he said.
The changes came about after a Sept. 14 work study session where the council discussed council-appointed board commissions and committees. This meeting was scheduled after some council members expressed an interest in changing the way citizens are appointed to boards and evaluating criteria used to select nominees, wrote Town Manager Troy Smith.
Other topics the council discussed included board member attendance policy, residency requirements, term of service length, conduct expectations and serving on multiple boards or commissions.
At an Oct. 14 council meeting, Town Attorney Jon Paladini presented the proposed modifications to the town code related to council-appointed boards, commissions, and committees. Council reviewed the draft ordinance and provided staff feedback.
The town code had dictated that every regular member of a board, committee, or commission was appointed by the mayor and approved by the council. The mayor also filled any vacancy with a person of their choice with the approval of the council.
Paladini said the most “substantive change” proposed to the code strips the mayor of this power.
Instead, the council will now nominate and appoint board members. Paladini said how the council goes about picking nominees is undetermined. He said a committee could be formed with several members of the council or the committee could be made up of a council member, the town clerk and the town manager.
Upon hearing of the changes, Morrissey said it reduces the authority of the mayor.
Morrissey said a committee to make the appointments would be ineffective.
“I learned a long time ago you can’t manage by committee,” he said. “I would prefer to see it where I maintain my duty.”
Councilor Jim Ferris said he found it odd that this was coming before the council now, as having the mayor nominate commission members in past administrations was not an issue.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins moved quickly to pass the ordinance with Councilor Barbara Underwood, providing the second. The motion passed 4-3 with Ferris, Morrissey and Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian voting no.
Besides who nominates commission members, the code changes clarify attendance expectations. If a member misses a cumulative total of five meetings in a calendar year, 50% of meetings in a six-month period or does not attend mandated trainings — within 24 hours the town clerk “shall notify the member in writing that the office has been automatically vacated.
