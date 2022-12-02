The Payson Town Council will explore moving its meeting day at an upcoming meeting.
During a discussion on the upcoming council meeting schedule, Councilor Jolynn Schinstock asked if the council would consider moving the day from Thursday to Wednesday.
“In light of the school’s four-day work week ... Thursdays are now considered the new Fridays,” she said. She asked, “Why is the council holding meetings on Thursdays?”
Town manager Troy Smith said that town code “says that the council meetings are held the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.”
He told the council they are welcome to change the town code, but that will require a new ordinance and a series of meetings, discussions and a vote to change the code.
Council member Jim Ferris protested he thought there were a lot of church activities on Wednesdays.
“We are being disrespectful of those church activities,” he said of the discussion.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins was all for changing the meeting day if “it would make meetings more available to residents.”
“Tuesdays and Thursdays are heavy days (with sports, etc.)”, he said.
Council member Scott Nossek would only consider the move if the public and staff could have input.
The council was still faced with passing the meeting schedule staff prepared based off the town code, but Schinstock really wanted to discuss the new meeting day.
Town contract attorney Jon Paladini suggested, “At the next meeting you would have an ordinance (to change the day) presented to you. Then you would entertain a motion (to change the town code and meeting day),” he said.
The council unanimously voted to approve the 2022-23 meeting calendar, with the understanding that it will explore changing its council meeting days from the second and fourth Thursday of each month to the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!