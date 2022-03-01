A group of about 20 protesters, including Dave Golembewski (right), showed up at the Payson Town Hall Thursday to protest the closed public meeting. Inside, the council voted to open all council meetings going forward. Besides protesting closed meetings, residents were also protesting plans to do away with the fireworks show due to supply issues.
About 20 people staged a protest outside Payson Town Hall shortly before the council voted to open all council meetings during its Feb. 24 meeting.
The move didn’t change the policy immediately. Staff locked the door to the chambers with a note saying the town hall lobby was closed.
“We want face time,” said Paul Frommelt. “Every other business and meeting in town is open except town hall meetings.”
Inside, the council heard from Fire Chief David Staub over Zoom that the Centers for Disease Control would probably announce the lifting of pandemic policies such as masks and six feet distancing, by Friday, Feb. 25. Staub has served as the town’s COVID response commander since the pandemic started two years ago.
“This is a histogram I have done since the Delta variant,” said Staub as he showed the council a graph with a line going up and down, indicating cases for the last few months. “You can see we’re falling off.”
Even serious cases have dried up.
“It’s now down and falling in the hospital,” said Staub.
Council member Scott Nossek, who owns a sports medicine business in town, agreed that “we are in the endemic phase of this virus.”
Endemic means we must learn to live with COVID-19. It will never go away. We now need to learn how to use the vaccines and therapies available to fight the more devastating effects of the disease.
Mayor Tom Morrissey immediately expressed his support, then asked, “how many people can we accommodate?”
Staub said with six-foot distancing, the room could hold about 13. With three-foot distancing, the council chambers could hold about 25. Using all the seats, 35.
“Total occupancy is 62, with standing room,” said Staub. “Based on everything I am watching around the country, I think if we open it so the seats are filled, it would be a potential happy medium if the council so desires.”
The council agreed, filling the seats is a reasonable compromise and passed the motion to open all council, board and commission meetings to the public.
Frommelt didn’t think the council chambers would fill to overflowing because not everyone would want to attend all meetings.
“You will seldom see me in meetings where nothing is accomplished,” he said.
For questions about attending meetings, call 928-474-5242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!