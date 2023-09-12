ADOT crews rescued this frightened girl in late July when on the scene at the Diamond Fire near Sunflower to set up traffic control. They gave her water and let her stay in an air conditioned vehicle and christened her Sunflower.
Sunflower was taken to the Humane Society of Central Arizona after ADOT crews found her fleeing the Diamond Fire in late July. She was treated for minor injuries and spayed and went from a terrorized and timid girl to a happy, healthy one who just wanted to cuddle.
Contributed photo
Contributed photo
The Kestersons of Payson came forward and adopted Sunflower and given her a new home and a brother as well.
When the Diamond Fire blazed near State Route 87 in late July, Arizona Department of Transportation crews came from Payson to set up traffic control to provide space for firefighters to work to contain the wildfire.
While doing this, crews found a pup fleeing the fire. They called her “Sunflower,” naming the pit bull-mix after the nearby community where she was found on July 26.
