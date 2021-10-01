Payson Culinary recipe makes Edible Phoenix magazine by Michele Nelson, Roundup staff reporter Michele Nelson Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 1, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Edible Phoenix’s Fall Edition of the Payson High School Culinary Arts award winning barbecue sauce. Edible Phoenix Fall Edition Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Payson Culinary Arts students created a barbecue sauce so tempting, the magazine Edible Phoenix published the recipe in their fall edition for millions in the Valley to try.“Congratulations to our PHS Culinary Instructor, Mrs. Glenna Spurlock and her students!” according to a Facebook post on the Payson High School page, along with a picture of the magazine layout.The culinary program learned the magazine sought fall recipes when representatives from the Careers Through Culinary Arts Program approached participating schools to enter a contest, said Spurlock. “It was the Harvest Moon competition and is voted on by the public,” said Spurlock.Her students worked with Chef Brady Bryner, the executive chef for the Westin Phoenix Downtown, to make the sauce for judging.C-CAP is a high school culinary arts program designed to train students for careers in the demanding field of high-end culinary.Payson has taken part in C-CAP for years.Started 31 years ago by culinary arts teacher Richard Grausman, the program has grown from one school into six cities and regions, said Tanya Steel executive director of C-CAP.“Arizona has one of the strongest chapters with participation of around 9,000 students annually in 50 schools,” she wrote for the Edible Phoenix magazine section on recipes from C-CAP schools.“We had so much fun doing it,” said Spurlock. “We enjoyed working with Chef Brady.” Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Payson Payson High School Payson High School Culinary Arts C-cap Recipe Glenna Spurlock Student School Education Publishing Commerce Edible Phoenix Brady Bryner Program Michele Nelson I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michele Nelson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 