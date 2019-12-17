Rim Country’s economy continues to chug happily along, with just a few wispy fiscal clouds casting their fleeting shadows.
Payson’s monthly financial report coupled with updates on unemployment shows unemployment continuing to inch downward and Payson’s revenues holding steady. The town has been stashing money in its reserve fund and repaying debt.
The cloud drifting across Payson’s prospects includes a small drop in sales tax receipts and a big drop in building permits, compared to the same period last year.
Countywide, sales actually dropped 1 percent to about $27 million in October, the latest month for which a county breakdown of the figures is available.
However, Payson has moved onto stronger financial footing — thanks to strong sales, low unemployment and a nearly one-third increase in the town’s share of the sales tax.
The town now has a general fund budget of about $20 million, with $6 million in assorted reserve funds. The reserves have grown despite an extra $600,000 payment to the beleaguered retirement fund for police officers and firefighters as well as another $200,000 repayment of a loan from the town’s own water department. Payson has also moved an extra $100,000 into a capital fund to buy more vehicles and equipment.
The monthly federal reports on unemployment have also harbored mostly good news for Rim Country. Gila County’s unemployment rate has dropped to about 5 percent compared to the same time last year. That’s still higher than the state’s 4.8 percent or the national rate of 3.3. However, Gila County has closed the gap significantly in the past two years a drop from about 6 percent a year ago.
Moreover, the lower rate comes along with a modest growth in the county’s workforce. The civilian workforce in the county now stands at about 22,000, an increase of 1.2 percent over the past year.
“Fiscal year 2019/2020 is off to a good start and many of the budgeted capital projects are well underway,” wrote Payson Chief Financial Officer Deborah Barber in the most recent report. “Progress is being made on multiple park projects, including turf replacement on sports fields and plans for the splash pad.”
The town also enjoyed an unexpected windfall — an extra $200,000 to spend on road projects from the state’s Highway Users Revenue Fund (HURF). The extra money brings the town’s gas tax receipts to some $509,000 for the year.
“In spite of that unexpected distribution, overall revenues appear to be lagging a bit behind the percentage of the year that has elapsed (25 percent),” wrote Barber. “This is not a cause for concern, but rather it is typical.”
The report included summaries of various revenue sources for the July through September period compared to the same period last year. The figures include:
• Local sales tax: $2.2 million, up $21,000
• State-shared income tax: $508,000, up $38,000.
• State-shared sales tax: $313,000, up $2,000.
• Vehicle license tax: $245,000, up $2,700.
• Building permits: $64,000, down $34,000.
• Plan review fees: $33,000, down $12,000.
• State-shared gas tax: $508,000, up $209,000.
Most of the town’s departments have remained under budget for the first three months of the fiscal year, according to the report.
The water department’s annual budget is $8.3 million, which comes out of a separate fund supported by water bill payments. The water department isn’t included in the $20 million general fund, which covers most other town services.
As is typical, almost every department is spending a bit less than its budget. For instance, so far this year the general fund departments have spent $4.2 million, although they were budgeted to spend $4.7 million — a $500,000 savings. In effect, most departments build in a cushion besides the money going into the reserves. In some cases, departments have extra expenses at certain times of the year — so they underspend in anticipation of the big bills coming through.
It’s good the town departments remain under budget, since the town’s revenues have lagged. At this point, revenues to the general fund were supposed to total $4.7 million. In fact, the town has collected just $3.9 million for the general fund.
The police department remains the most expensive department, with a budget of about $6.4 million. The meltdown in the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) has contributed to the expense. The increase in pensions in the face of the investment losses during the recession left the fund severely under-funded. Payson now has to contribute an amount equal to about two-thirds of each officers salary to the state retirement fund. Before the meltdown, the towns contribution was more like 13 percent. As a result, an officer making $50,000 actually costs the town about $110,000. It would take 20 or 30 years for the town to make up the deficit for the police and firefighters by paying that extra amount. The extra $600,000 annual payment should pay down the debt faster.
Nonetheless, the police department’s actual spending is about $300,000 below budget for the first three months of the fiscal year.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
